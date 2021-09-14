Marsiling HDB resident sets up 24-hour 'Blessing Booth' outside flat to give away pre-loved items

A resident in Marsiling has set up an area along the common HDB corridor outside her flat to give away pre-owned goods.

The ground-up initiative overseen by volunteers who help contribute, sort, put together, and replenish the items, was announced on Facebook on Sep. 12.

Location

The location is at Block 185A Woodlands Street 13, at level 21.

Accessible 24 hours a day

The space is accessible 24 hours a day.

Those in need are urged to help themselves to the items but are reminded to leave the hangers behind.

A call for more clothes racks, storage containers, and pre-loved items to be donated was also put out.

Items given away

Items given away include clothes for men, women and babies, board games, books, and household furnishings.

One volunteer even printed out laminated signs to inform others about the initiative and to remind those who help themselves to items to only take what they need.

Initiative praised

Zaqy Mohamad, MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, also praised the initiative.

Media via Rara Slmtzx