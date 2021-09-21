Man in UK discovers creepy doll with note after hacking through wall in new house

So here's a slightly creepy tale.

A schoolteacher in the UK made an odd discovery after picking up the keys to his new home.

32-year-old Jonathan Lewis saw that there was a wire coming out from where the previous owners placed their fridge, he told Liverpool Echo.

As he couldn't figure out what the wire was plugged into, he knocked through the plasterboard underneath the staircase.

After knocking through the boarded up space, he saw this:

After shining a light into the space, he saw a rag doll in a dress casually sitting in that void.

A closer look at it:

On the doll's lap was a note that said that the doll's name is "Emily" and her original owners lived in the house in 1961.

The note also continued, saying that the doll didn't like its owners, "so they had to go".

Here's the full note, which appears to be written in pencil on a piece of foolscap paper.

"'Dear reader/ new home owner, thank you for freeing me! My name is Emily. My original owners lived in this house in 1961. I didn't like them so they had to go. All they did was sing and be merry. It was sickening. Stabbing was my choice of death for them so I hope you have knives. Hope you sleep well."

Despite his friends telling him to move out, Lewis was convinced that the creepy find was merely a prank, saying that he found the whole thing "hilarious".

Lewis explained that the estate agent told him that the kitchen was only done four or five years ago, and he suspects that the note was left in the space then as the paper didn't look very old either.

Previous homeowner comes forward

It turns out Lewis was right.

After Liverpool Echo published the initial article, the former home owner had apparently stepped forward to explain that she was the one who left the doll and the note behind the wall.

The woman, who requested to remain anonymous, told the paper in a follow-up article that they were in the midst of redoing their kitchen in 2015 when they came up with this "really funny idea" after a few glasses of wine.

One of them wrote the letter and put it in the wall, and then they promptly moved on and forgot it was there.

The woman added that they didn't have any ill-intentions — the family has lived there for 25 years, and they have had "nothing but happy memories in there".

She also clarified that the house was built in 1964 and the only things that have died in the house are a hamster and a couple of fish.

Phew.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Jonathan Lewis, via Liverpool Echo.