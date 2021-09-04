New restaurant at Prinsep hidden behind old school mama shop

A new speakeasy with an entrance hidden behind the facade of an old school mama shop has just opened on Sep. 3.

Located at Prinsep Street, the new watering hole is aptly named Mama Diam (diam translates to "store" from dialect).

The doorway is concealed behind a shelf stacked with artefacts from the yesteryear, such as CDs and raunchy magazines.

The shelf slides open to reveal the bar.

Besides its dine-in area, there's also outdoor seating featuring HDB stools, vintage knick-knacks and traditional snacks, according to the bar.

Menu

The establishment offers asian fusion cuisine ranging from small bites to mains and desserts.

Patrons can expect Asian flavours with a contemporary twist, such as the Herbal Bak Kut Teh Udon (S$15).

As the name suggest, the dish is prepared with a herbal broth and includes prime spare ribs, cubes of tau pok (tofu puffs) and enoki mushrooms.

One serving of the Crab Kueh Pie Tee (S$13) comes with nine pieces of pie tee (thin pastry tart shell) filled with crab meat, diced green apple, cucumber, mayonnaise, citrus and gochujang (Korean fermented red chilli paste).

Those who can't make up their mind can go for the 9 Bites of Wonder (S$38), a small sampling menu of Mama Diam's offerings.

Included in the nine bites are:

Crab Kueh Pie Tee

Drunken Chicken Roulade with Marinated Black Fungus

Oyster Casino

Stuffed Seafood Lychee

Butter Boxing Chicken

Seaweed Corn Ribs

Curry Beef Pithivier (a pie of sorts)

Truffle Mushroom Wonton in Chilli Oil

Pork Belly Char Siew Tacos

This dish is limited to 15 sets daily.

Drinks

Besides the usual spirits that a watering hole has to offer, Mama Diam also has unique shooters and cocktails to wash down the food.

This cocktail Is It Tea You're Looking For? (S$28) is served in a pot that is good for sharing between four to five people, or drank all by your lonesome.

The concoction is mixed with Hendricks gin, citrus, white chocolate and chrysanthenum, with a base of either oolong or lychee tea.

The Smoked Halia (S$16) is mixed with Smoked Monkey Shoulder whisky, honey, ginger and citrus.

Interesting shooters are also available with flavours like Paddle Pop, Kaya Toast, Ondeh Ondeh, and Milo.

Each shooter goes for S$10, while a tray of six goes for S$48.

Mama Diam

Address: 38 Prinsep Street, #01-01, Singapore 188665

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 4pm to 10:30pm

Top image from @mamadiam/Instagram and Mama Diam website.