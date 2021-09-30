Back

M'sian keeps MC issued by ex-PM Mahathir from 1963, clinic still in operation today

He was given 5 days MC.

Faris Alfiq | September 30, 2021, 09:34 PM

What is something precious you own that might warrant a spot in a museum?

For this Malaysian, it is a medical certificate dating back to 1963, issued by none other than Malaysia's fourth and seventh prime minister Mahathir Mohamad.

The doctor

Reddit user mr_trickshot uploaded a photo on r/malaysia on Sep. 25 of a handwritten medical certificate from a clinic named Maha Klinik, dated Sep. 1, 1963.

On the bottom right of the certificate, the name and signature of Doctor Mahathir can be seen clearly.

Image via @mr_trickshot/Reddit

The user said that the medical certificate belonged to his uncle.

It was addressed to the principal of a national school for a patient, Zulkifli bin Haji Ahmad, to be excused from school for five days, from Sep. 1 to 5, 1963.

Image via Zizan Rahman/Google Maps

According to an article dated Jun. 2, 2018, Maha Klinik was founded by Mahathir in 1957, in Alor Star, Kedah.

The clinic is still in operation after 64 years.

Mahathir was a practising doctor since 1953

According to Malaysian news outlet Berita Harian, Mahathir enrolled in King Edward VII College of Medicine in Singapore in 1947 under the government's scholarship.

He graduated in 1953 and served as a doctor at the Alor Star General Hospital.

Mahathir left the civil service in 1957 and set up his clinic, Maha Klinik, that same year.

Maha Klinik was the first private clinic owned by a Malay in Malaysia.

The two-time Malaysia's former prime minister first dabbled in politics during the 1964 General Election, winning the Kota Setar parliamentary seat.

Top images via @mr_trickshot/Reddit, Zizan Rahman/Google Maps and Mahathir Mohamad/Facebook

