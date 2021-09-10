M'sian censorship board orders home shopping shows to stop showing undergarments

Malaysia's Film Censorship Board (LPF) has requested two broadcasters to stop showing undergarments in their home shopping programmes.

The board referred to undergarments for both men and women, even if they were not worn on live models.

The broadcasters, who were not named, received a letter from the board on Sep. 3, Malay Mail reported.

The letter said that the displays were considered indecent and offensive, and that they went against the board's guidelines and code of conduct.

Malaysiakini reported that the items on sale on the platforms include men's briefs, as well as women's panties and body shapers.

Checks by Malay Mail showed that the male and female undergarments displayed in the home shopping shows were put on racks or mannequins.

Offensive to the community

In a letter seen by the Malay Mail, LPF said that even if no live models were involved, the display was deemed offensive to the community.

"The Ministry is of the view that although the advertisement does not show undergarments worn live by a model and do not involve any indecent visual displays, advertising ‘undergarments’ will still offend the community, especially those related to race, religion, gender, and age," LPF, which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs, said.

The board also highlighted that "the requirement to preserve manners, decency, and the sensitivities of a multi-ethnic and multi-religious society in Malaysia is of utmost importance".

Malay Mail further reported that no complaints had been lodged over the potentially "offensive" displays.

Top image by Jonas Leupe on Unsplash