Jalan Besar coffee shop has S$0.90 mala loklok, opens till 1am

Fasiha Nazren | September 24, 2021, 12:42 PM

Mala and loklok are two popular supper options in Singapore.

So it makes perfect sense to have a fusion of the two dishes called mala loklok.

New mala loklok

Located at a coffee shop in Kelantan Lane is Yikouchuan, a stall specialising in mala loklok.

Photo from Yikouchuan.

The stall recently opened in Aug. 2021.

Unlike the typical JB-style loklok,  Yikouchuan's mala loklok is said to be reminiscent of the China-style fried skewers.

Photo from @dyansglife on Instagram.

Photo from Yikouchuan.

S$0.90 per stick

Each mala-coated loklok stick goes for S$0.90.

One can find a variety of options at Yikouchuan including broccoli, prawns, beancurd skin, hotdog, corn and more.

Photo from Yikouchuan.

Photo from Yikouchuan.

Night owls would be glad to know that the mala loklok spot opens till late, from 5pm to 1am.

Details

31 Kelantan Lane Singapore 200031

Opening hours: 5pm to 1am on Tuesdays to Sundays, closed on Mondays.

Top image from Yikouchuan and @dyansglife on Instagram.

