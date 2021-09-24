Jalan Besar coffee shop has S$0.90 mala loklok, opens till 1am

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Mala and loklok are two popular supper options in Singapore.
So it makes perfect sense to have a fusion of the two dishes called mala loklok.
New mala loklok
Located at a coffee shop in Kelantan Lane is Yikouchuan, a stall specialising in mala loklok.
The stall recently opened in Aug. 2021.
Unlike the typical JB-style loklok, Yikouchuan's mala loklok is said to be reminiscent of the China-style fried skewers.
S$0.90 per stick
Each mala-coated loklok stick goes for S$0.90.
One can find a variety of options at Yikouchuan including broccoli, prawns, beancurd skin, hotdog, corn and more.
Night owls would be glad to know that the mala loklok spot opens till late, from 5pm to 1am.
Details
31 Kelantan Lane Singapore 200031
Opening hours: 5pm to 1am on Tuesdays to Sundays, closed on Mondays.
Top image from Yikouchuan and @dyansglife on Instagram.
