Jalan Besar coffee shop has S$0.90 mala loklok, opens till 1am

S$0.90 per stick

Each mala-coated loklok stick goes for S$0.90.

One can find a variety of options at Yikouchuan including broccoli, prawns, beancurd skin, hotdog, corn and more.

Night owls would be glad to know that the mala loklok spot opens till late, from 5pm to 1am.

Details

31 Kelantan Lane Singapore 200031

Opening hours: 5pm to 1am on Tuesdays to Sundays, closed on Mondays.

Top image from Yikouchuan and @dyansglife on Instagram.