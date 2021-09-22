Magnolia S'pore new luscious strawberry milk (S$3.95) tastes like strawberry Chupa Chups

Magnolia Singapore recently launched a new addition to its variety of flavoured milk—the Luscious Strawberry Low Fat Milk.

The limited-edition dairy product is labelled 25 per cent lower in sugar and lower in saturated fat, according to the Healthier Choice symbol on its packaging.

We found the strawberry milk (the last one, we might add) at a Sheng Siong outlet in Jurong, selling at S$3.95 for a one-litre pack.

The strawberry flavour apparently comes from real strawberry puree.

Here's the full ingredient list: Fresh milk, milk solids, sucrose, strawberry puree, calcium carbonate, flavourings, vitamins (C, D3), stabilisers and colouring.

The limited-edition strawberry milk tastes like — no surprises here — strawberry-flavoured milk.

We'd liken it to the milk version of Chupa Chups' strawberry cream lollipop.

Not bad.

Top image from Fasiha Nazren.

Follow and listen to our podcast here