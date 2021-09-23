Back

'Made With Passion' & Airbnb Experiences has over 20 workshops like pizza making with Tiong Bahru Bakery

Support local.

Siti Hawa | September 23, 2021, 01:15 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore Brand Office and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), supported by Enterprise Singapore, introduced the "Made With Passion" brand mark to promote local lifestyle brands in 2020.

The brand mark is placed on the brands' product packaging, in-store, and online to help Singaporeans to easier identify local brands.

In support of enterprising lifestyle brands in Singapore, the Made With Passion initiative has been expanded to offer more opportunities for locals to discover and engage with local brands.

A collective of brands spanning four lifestyle categories have been added to this initiative:

Photo by Singapore Brand Office

Made with Passion Airbnb Experiences

Airbnb has also collaborated with Made With Passion to offer over 20 Made with Passion Airbnb Experiences from now till Dec. 2021.

Made with Passion Airbnb Experiences features interactive activities hosted by homegrown brand founders and employees.

Guests can experience the brands by creating their own products or going behind the scenes to speak to the people behind the brands.

These include learning to make sourdough pizza with Tiong Bahru Bakery, pleating your own bag with fashion label GINLEE Studio and creating Peranakan-inspired coasters with furniture brand ipse ipsa ipsum.

Tiong Bahru Bakery sourdough pizza workshop

Photo by Singapore Brand Office

Photo by Singapore Brand Office

Pleating your own bag with GINLEE Studio

Photo by Singapore Brand Office

There will also be Made with Passion Airbnb Experiences with brands such as Supermama, Palola, Jewels, Graye and BloomBack.

Supermama Porcelain Decal Workshop Experience

Photo by Singapore Brand Office

Palola custom leather slides workshop

Photo by Singapore Brand Office

Photo by Airbnb Experiences

Special experience by Hook Coffee and Jewels Rock Sugar Sticks

Photo by Singapore Brand Office

Workshop with Graye

Photo by Singapore Brand Office

Workshop with BloomBack

Photo by Singapore Brand Office

View the full list of Made with Passion Airbnb Experiences here.

Discover Made With Passion brands on KrisShop

Screengrab via KrisShop

Singaporeans can also discover Made With Passion brands in a special microsite as part of KrisShop's With Love, SG concept store.

KrisShop will also be launching pop-ups at Orchard Road and airport lounges.

Other local businesses such as Design Orchard, NTUC FairPrice Finest, Shopee, Dream Cruises, Food Folks and Boutiques Fair Singapore will be offering retail showcases in-store and online.

This will allow the products of Made With Passion brands to be more widely available.

Related article:

Top photos via Singapore Brand Office

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Taiwan applies to join CPTPP less than a week after China applied offiically

Taiwan was concerned with China's "sudden" decision to join the CPTPP.

September 23, 2021, 02:14 PM

6 men, allegedly insurance claims specialists, appear out of nowhere along PIE after accident

They allegedly show up quite quickly after an accident along the roads in Singapore.

September 23, 2021, 01:58 PM

Halal prawn mee stall closing outlet but still giving 5 free bowls of prawn mee per day till end-2021

For the needy who might not be able to afford a meal.

September 23, 2021, 01:34 PM

Netflix buys rights to Roald Dahl's stories, including 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

They got the golden ticket.

September 23, 2021, 12:59 PM

‘I can’t change the locks, I can’t tie him at home’: Families of home recovery patients who refuse to stay put

Singaporeans share their difficulties in getting their elderly parents to stay in their rooms.

September 23, 2021, 12:32 PM

FAQ about home recovery in S'pore & what happens if your ART result is positive

Home recovery as the default.

September 23, 2021, 12:23 PM

Marathoner Soh Rui Yong ordered to pay S$180,000 in damages to Ashley Liew for 5 defamatory statements

Long-running two-year case.

September 23, 2021, 12:06 PM

New retro-style cafe at Springside Walk is a legit cha chaan teng with Hong Kong food

Cannot travel to Hong Kong, but at least can travel back in time.

September 23, 2021, 11:57 AM

New Sentosa attractions flex the power of Singtel’s 5G network

4K streaming and super smooth video calls will be the standard in the near future.

September 23, 2021, 11:29 AM

360 new allotment gardening plots at 8 parks in S'pore open for application from Sep. 24

More space for gardening.

September 23, 2021, 10:42 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.