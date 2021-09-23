'Made With Passion' & Airbnb Experiences has over 20 workshops like pizza making with Tiong Bahru Bakery

The Singapore Brand Office and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), supported by Enterprise Singapore, introduced the "Made With Passion" brand mark to promote local lifestyle brands in 2020.

The brand mark is placed on the brands' product packaging, in-store, and online to help Singaporeans to easier identify local brands.

In support of enterprising lifestyle brands in Singapore, the Made With Passion initiative has been expanded to offer more opportunities for locals to discover and engage with local brands.

A collective of brands spanning four lifestyle categories have been added to this initiative:

Made with Passion Airbnb Experiences

Airbnb has also collaborated with Made With Passion to offer over 20 Made with Passion Airbnb Experiences from now till Dec. 2021.

Made with Passion Airbnb Experiences features interactive activities hosted by homegrown brand founders and employees.

Guests can experience the brands by creating their own products or going behind the scenes to speak to the people behind the brands.

These include learning to make sourdough pizza with Tiong Bahru Bakery, pleating your own bag with fashion label GINLEE Studio and creating Peranakan-inspired coasters with furniture brand ipse ipsa ipsum.

Tiong Bahru Bakery sourdough pizza workshop

Pleating your own bag with GINLEE Studio

There will also be Made with Passion Airbnb Experiences with brands such as Supermama, Palola, Jewels, Graye and BloomBack.

Supermama Porcelain Decal Workshop Experience

Palola custom leather slides workshop

Special experience by Hook Coffee and Jewels Rock Sugar Sticks

Workshop with Graye

Workshop with BloomBack

View the full list of Made with Passion Airbnb Experiences here.

Discover Made With Passion brands on KrisShop

Singaporeans can also discover Made With Passion brands in a special microsite as part of KrisShop's With Love, SG concept store.

KrisShop will also be launching pop-ups at Orchard Road and airport lounges.

Other local businesses such as Design Orchard, NTUC FairPrice Finest, Shopee, Dream Cruises, Food Folks and Boutiques Fair Singapore will be offering retail showcases in-store and online.

This will allow the products of Made With Passion brands to be more widely available.

Top photos via Singapore Brand Office

