Back

Bus interchange clusters: Longer waiting time for buses expected due to bus captain shortage

The increases in waiting time are mostly below five minutes, with a few stretching to more than 10 minutes.

Joshua Lee | September 11, 2021, 10:04 AM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Bus commuters will have to face longer waiting times for some bus services in the foreseeable future, announced the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and public transport operators in a joint statement.

The recent eruption of Covid-19 clusters at bus interchanges has affected many bus drivers.

While the infected bus captains are asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms, they still have to observe the necessary medical protocol and be isolated for a full recovery.

"Our public transport operators and bus captains have been doing their utmost to maintain current service levels. This includes bus captains voluntarily coming back during their off-days," said the LTA.

However, these measures are not enough to make up for the loss in manpower.

As a result, the public transport operators have started lengthening the time between buses to ensure that their bus captains have enough rest time.

The increase in waiting times for the majority of affected bus services is within five minutes.

A "very small" number of services will see increases in waiting time that will be longer than 10 minutes.

LTA said that more double-deck buses will be deployed for services with higher loading, when possible. This includes bus services that serve schools, as the agency expects increased ridership on these services when students return from their term break next week.

LTA and the public transport operators will monitor the situation closely and make further adjustments as the situation evolves, including when more bus captains return to work.

"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to commuters and seek commuters’ support and understanding as we make the adjustments," said LTA.

Separately, the National Transport Workers' Union has been offering assistance to the hundreds of affected bus captains who have been placed on quarantine orders and stay home notices.

This includes assisting with the delivery of groceries to those on stay home notice, and helping on-duty bus captains adjust to changes to the duty roster.

Top image: Joshua Lee.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

‘How do we keep our athletes in the game?’ asks Olympic swimmer who represented S’pore at age 16

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

September 11, 2021, 10:46 AM

Yip Pin Xiu has 5 Paralympic gold medals, but her total award is equivalent to 1 Olympic medal. Why?

A case of two different gold medals in Singapore.

September 11, 2021, 09:40 AM

Simu Liu accused of insulting China in 2017 interview praising Canada for taking his family in

The Shang-Chi movie has not been released in China.

September 11, 2021, 05:18 AM

9/11, 20 years on: PM Lee's commentary in full

On the forces that threaten to pull us apart, and Singapore's path forward.

September 11, 2021, 05:02 AM

80-year-old S'porean man is the 58th Covid-19 death, 568 locally transmitted cases reported on Sep. 10, 2021

Tonight's update in full.

September 10, 2021, 11:45 PM

Vaccines are safe for pregnant women & their babies, but a Covid-19 infection is not: Ong Ye Kung

The risks associated with contracting Covid-19 are not to be taken lightly.

September 10, 2021, 07:35 PM

Children in S'pore who have Covid-19 might get very sick or die, as has happened in US: MOH

Living with Covid-19.

September 10, 2021, 07:21 PM

S’pore will hit 1,000 new Covid-19 cases daily soon, next 2 to 4 weeks crucial: MTF co-chairs

Exercise restraint.

September 10, 2021, 07:03 PM

Indonesian officials & their family reportedly jumped queue to get Moderna booster shot

They were told to "keep the information to themselves."

September 10, 2021, 06:55 PM

Joseph Schooling challenges anyone to 200m butterfly with 10-sec head start, will give free Boss suit

Boss challenge.

September 10, 2021, 06:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.