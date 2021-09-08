Back

Lok不Lok Bistro selling S$1 skewers, does late night delivery from MacPherson

Takeaway combo sets come with free alcohol, and dine-in customers can also enjoy their current promotions for beer.

Zi Shan Kow | September 08, 2021, 03:50 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Late-night cravings can now be satisfied islandwide in Singapore as more F&B businesses fulfil delivery orders any time of day as long as diners are willing to foot the transportation bill.

Feeding Singaporeans late into the night is Lok不Lok (LokbuLok), a dinner/ supper establishment that serves more than 35 types of lok lok, all priced at S$1 per stick.

For the uninitiated, lok lok is a popular Malaysian street snack, where skewered sticks of steamboat ingredients are deep-fried in oil or dipped in boiling water.

Image via Lok不Lok/FB.

Lok不Lok orders come with four signature homemade dipping sauces, perfect for both spice and non-spice lovers:

  • Mama Super Spicy sauce

  • Mama Satay sauce

  • Vietnamese Sweet Garlic sauce

  • All-in-one Sweet Sour Spicy sauce

Photo via @sugar73/Instagram.

Alcohol promotion

A neon display in Lok不Lok reads, "Why are we here if not to drink?" (不喝酒? 来人间干嘛?)

Every Sunday to Thursday, the bistro is offering one-for-one Heineken buckets at S$45.

Dine-in customers can also enjoy two towers of beer (Hoegaarden/ Stella Artois) at S$98 for all days of the week.

They also sell fruity Soju shots for S$1.50 each.

Image via Eelin Jadyn/FB.

Takeaway and Delivery Menu

Lok不Lok also offers islandwide delivery until midnight daily, with a minimum order of S$35.

For orders S$85 and above, the flat S$10 delivery fee is waived.

Customers can pre-order for self collection or delivery at their website, or by contacting 8788 1010 via phone or WhatsApp.

You can check out their three combo sets, which comes with free alcohol, here:

Image via 𝐋𝐨𝐤不𝐋𝐨k/FB.

Details

Address: Macpherson Mall, 401 Macpherson Road #01-21, Singapore 368125

Opening hours: Open daily (Including Public Holidays)

Sunday to Thursday: 4pm to 12am

Friday and Saturday: 4pm to 1am

Free things here 📣❗️

Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage.

While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered.

See you in our inbox!

 Top images by Lok不Lok Bistro.

