Little Miss Coconut, not related to Mr Coconut, opens at Admiralty

Want a coconut shake but not too keen on the snaking queues at Mr. Coconut?

There's a new coconut shake in town and it's called Little Miss Coconut. But no, these two aren't related (we checked).

Drinks and desserts with coconut

Little Miss Coconut is located in Kampung Admiralty, beside Admiralty MRT.

From its menu, the shop offers 21 variations of coconut beverages.

Some of its more unorthodox flavours are the Nutella Hazelnut Coconut Shake, Durian Coconut shake, Wheatgrass Coconut milk, and Honey Lemon Coconut Juice.

You can also get toppings at an additional cost.

For those who want something different, there's red bean, chendol and mini marshmallow.

Otherwise, there's brown sugar pearls and coconut ice cream if you prefer to play it safe.

Free islandwide delivery is available for purchases over S$100.

Four more outlets in the pipeline

Speaking to Mothership, owner Winson Ng said that four more outlets are slated to open within the next three months, at Sengkang, Bedok, Clementi, and Admiralty Park (beside Republic Polytechnic).

Ng said that the idea for Little Miss Coconut was birthed during the pandemic as a way to reminisce on the days spent on holidays at sunny beaches on faraway lands, since travelling has been restricted.

He also hopes to bring "a sense of relaxation" a little closer to home through Little Miss Coconut.

Little Miss Coconut

Address: 676 Woodlands Drive 71 #01-03, Singapore 730676

Opening hours: 11am to 11pm, daily

Free things here 📣❗️ Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage. While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered. See you in our inbox!

Top image from Little Miss Coconut/Facebook and Little Miss Coconut/Instagram