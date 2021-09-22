Commenter asks Lawrence Wong if he made 'lousy school' comment in Parliament. He says no.

The parliament session lasted for 13 and a half continuous hours on Sep. 13, with a majority of the time spent debating on the important issue of foreign talent in Singapore. But from a casual read of social media, you'd think that the entire thing was condensed to one "hot mic" incident.

After Manpower Minister Tan See Leng left the Parliament microphone switched on, the livestream caught a few words concerning school quality, education, and so on. They appeared to be Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Tan conversing.

Long story short, Vivian publicly admitted to making those unpleasant comments about Progress Singapore Party's Leong Mun Wai, and apologised.

Leong subsequently accepted the apology.

However, Leong expressed curiosity "who are the other persons who were involved in the conversation", and "the reason why they held the institution that I attended in contempt".

Conspiracy theory

Hence, that didn't appear to be enough for some Singaporeans.

Some advanced the theory that in addition to Tan and Vivian, another member chipped in with comments too.

No doubt straining their ears and replaying the audio/video clip more times than the Zapruder Film, they emerged with a Third Man -- Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

Perhaps it was inevitable that someone would go ahead and ask Wong flat out, "Did you do it?"

That someone is a gentleman named Dex Wong. Despite his Facebook profile picture, we can (almost) be sure he is not famed Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

On Sep. 22, Wong uploaded a short video of himself discussing jobs, concerns over foreign competition and unfair practices at work, and Singapore's necessity of being an open economy, despite its downsides.

In a perfect microcosm of the Parliament debate, (Dex) Wong didn't respond to any of the points that (Lawrence) Wong made, and instead asked him whether or not he made those comments about Leong.

The minister responded:

You can see the post below:

