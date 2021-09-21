Back

S'porean husband & Thai wife sell Phuket-style dry rice porridge at Lavender coffee shop

Moo means pork in Thai.

Fasiha Nazren | September 21, 2021, 03:52 PM

Moo Station is a new stall located in a coffee shop at Lavender.

Helmed by a Singaporean husband and Thai wife, David and Sandy, Moo Station specialises in khao tom haeng, a Thai-style dry rice porridge served with pork.

Photo courtesy of Moo Station.

Six weeks to perfect recipe

As Singapore has a lot of Thai restaurants and mookata joints, the couple decided to sell this unique dish as they noticed that no other eatery in Singapore has it.

Sandy, who used to work as a tour guide in Phuket, gained inspiration to sell the porridge dish from Go Benz, a popular khao tom haeng restaurant in Phuket.

Go Benz was awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand and Sandy said that the restaurant is always crowded.

"We kept talking about the khao tom haeng that we love in Phuket and that's how I decided to try cooking it. When David tried it, he loved it and we invited a few close friends to try them and they too gave the green light."

It took the couple six weeks to come up with their own dry rice porridge that they are now proud to serve.

Picked up cooking in Singapore

Surprisingly, Sandy hasn't always been a good cook.

She shared that her mother would chase her out of the kitchen back when she was in Thailand as she "would not do anything right" in the kitchen.

Moving to Singapore, however, has forced her to pick up some cooking skills via YouTube so she could cook food to her liking.

With enough practice, her cooking became a hit among her family and friends in Singapore.

Porridge from S$4.50

According to them, the dish is unlike the trendy paofan or the usual plain porridge that is often paired with pig organ soup.

The rice is cooked together with the pork broth that has been boiled for hours.

The signature pork dry rice porridge comes in two sizes: small (S$5) and large (S$7).

The small bowl comes with pork rib, lean meat, meatball, pork liver and stomach.

The large bowl comes with additional pork kidney, intestines and crispy pork belly.

There's also the pork porridge (S$4.50) that includes an onsen egg and meatballs.

One can have add-ons like the fried pork crackling (S$1.50), onsen egg (S$0.80) and crispy pork belly (S$6).

As of now, Moo Station only serves the dry rice porridge but they plan on expanding their menu soon.

You can see their full menu here.

Details

462 Crawford Lane #01-29 Singapore 190462

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 11am to 8pm. Closed on Sundays.

Top image from Moo Station.

