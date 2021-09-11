Jay Chou fan opens carnival-themed bistro in Jurong East, names cocktails after Jay Chou's songs

When you've been a fan of a Jay Chou for 21 years since the beginning of his career, what's next?

For the owner of Lai Lim Bistro, it was to set up a cafe with Jay Chou memorabilia and cocktails named after Chou's songs.

Located in Jurong East, the carnival-themed bistro opened on June 21, 2021 and serves both Singaporean and Western fare.

Facade and interior

The current seating capacity is 23 pax for indoor seating and 19 pax for outdoor seating with current safe distancing measures in place.

"Roller coaster" seats

Due to the popular demand for the red and blue "roller coaster" seats, there is a 90-minute time limit for these tables.

Customers are advised to make a reservation, indicating their preferred time slot and seat colour via WhatsApp at 8870 6648.

Jay Chou-themed cocktails

Priced at S$22 each, the bistro boasts 16 signature cocktails that are named after Chou's hits.

Named after "Worldly Tavern" (红尘客栈), the Iron Maiden comes in a mini Chinese wine barrel that would fit right in any period dramas.

A homonym of "Blue and White Porcelain" (青花瓷), the Oolong Grapefruit Fizz may not come in blue and white porcelain but the vase-like glass still brings out the traditional Chinese elements while looking cute.

Inspired by "Rainbow" (彩虹), the Rainbow Paradise makes for a colourful drink despite only having three instead of seven colours of the rainbow.

For more drinks, check out the signature cocktail menu booklet enclosed in a CD case, complete with a matching cover picture.

Ferris wheel-themed items

In line with the carnival theme, Lai Lim Bistro offers two types of Ferris wheel-themed items.

The first is the Seafood Combo (S$16) that consists of calamari, onion rings, battered prawns, battered fish, and fries.

The other one is the Rainbow Ferris 12 shots (S$98) comprising vodka, Grenadian, white rum, tequila, orange, blue curaçao, cranberry juice, lemon (house pour, 30ml per shot).

Chess set shots

Alcoholic chess player Beth Harmon from the hit Netflix series "The Queen's Gambit", would approve of this Chess 32 shots (S$108).

Comprising 15ml of vodka sour plum per shot, take your chess game to the next level with this added alcoholic twist.

$6.50 set lunch

The cafe also has a S$6.50 set lunch promotion that is available every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday between 11am to 2pm.

Each set meal comprises a soft drink and your choice of the following mains:

Signature char kway tiao

Signature hor fun

Fried rice

Fried bee hoon

Hokkien mee

Lai Lim Bistro

Address: 2 Venture Drive, #02-33 Vision Exchange, Singapore 608526

Opening hours:

Tuesday: 5pm to 11pm

Wednesday to Friday: 11am to 2pm, 5pm to 10:30pm

Saturday and Sunday: 11am to 10:30pm

Closed on Mondays.