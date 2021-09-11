Back

Jay Chou fan opens carnival-themed bistro in Jurong East, names cocktails after Jay Chou's songs

Not associated with, owned or endorsed by Jay Chou.

Karen Lui | September 11, 2021, 06:20 PM

When you've been a fan of a Jay Chou for 21 years since the beginning of his career, what's next?

For the owner of Lai Lim Bistro, it was to set up a cafe with Jay Chou memorabilia and cocktails named after Chou's songs.

Located in Jurong East, the carnival-themed bistro opened on June 21, 2021 and serves both Singaporean and Western fare.

Facade and interior

The current seating capacity is 23 pax for indoor seating and 19 pax for outdoor seating with current safe distancing measures in place.

Image by @lai_lim_bistro on Instagram.

Neon light fixture that translates as, "I don't care about forever, I only care about having alcohol every day," is an parody of a common romantic saying in Chinese. Image by @lai_lim_bistro on Instagram.

Image by @lai_lim_bistro on Instagram.

Image by @lai_lim_bistro on Instagram.

Image by @lai_lim_bistro on Instagram.

"Roller coaster" seats

Image by @lai_lim_bistro on Instagram.

Image by @lai_lim_bistro on Instagram.

Due to the popular demand for the red and blue "roller coaster" seats, there is a 90-minute time limit for these tables.

Customers are advised to make a reservation, indicating their preferred time slot and seat colour via WhatsApp at 8870 6648.

Image by @lai_lim_bistro on Instagram.

Jay Chou-themed cocktails

Priced at S$22 each, the bistro boasts 16 signature cocktails that are named after Chou's hits.

Named after "Worldly Tavern" (红尘客栈), the Iron Maiden comes in a mini Chinese wine barrel that would fit right in any period dramas.

Photo by Lai Lim Bistro.

A homonym of "Blue and White Porcelain" (青花瓷), the Oolong Grapefruit Fizz may not come in blue and white porcelain but the vase-like glass still brings out the traditional Chinese elements while looking cute.

Photo by Lai Lim Bistro.

Inspired by "Rainbow" (彩虹), the Rainbow Paradise makes for a colourful drink despite only having three instead of seven colours of the rainbow.

Photo by Lai Lim Bistro.

For more drinks, check out the signature cocktail menu booklet enclosed in a CD case, complete with a matching cover picture.

Photo by Lai Lim Bistro.

Ferris wheel-themed items

In line with the carnival theme, Lai Lim Bistro offers two types of Ferris wheel-themed items.

The first is the Seafood Combo (S$16) that consists of calamari, onion rings, battered prawns, battered fish, and fries.

Photo by Lai Lim Bistro.

The other one is the Rainbow Ferris 12 shots (S$98) comprising vodka, Grenadian, white rum, tequila, orange, blue curaçao, cranberry juice, lemon (house pour, 30ml per shot).

Photo by Lai Lim Bistro.

Chess set shots

Alcoholic chess player Beth Harmon from the hit Netflix series "The Queen's Gambit", would approve of this Chess 32 shots (S$108).

Comprising 15ml of vodka sour plum per shot,  take your chess game to the next level with this added alcoholic twist.

Photo by Lai Lim Bistro.

$6.50 set lunch

The cafe also has a S$6.50 set lunch promotion that is available every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday between 11am to 2pm.

Each set meal comprises a soft drink and your choice of the following mains:

  • Signature char kway tiao

  • Signature hor fun

  • Fried rice

  • Fried bee hoon

  • Hokkien mee

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lai Lim Bistro (@lai_lim_bistro)

Lai Lim Bistro

Address: 2 Venture Drive, #02-33 Vision Exchange, Singapore 608526

Opening hours:

  • Tuesday: 5pm to 11pm

  • Wednesday to Friday: 11am to 2pm, 5pm to 10:30pm

  • Saturday and Sunday: 11am to 10:30pm

  • Closed on Mondays.

