Cute bear lattes & Asian fusion at Knock Knock Cafe, 5-minute walk from Kallang MRT

Quite a low-key place.

Mandy How | September 02, 2021, 05:01 PM

Despite having been around for a few months (they opened in April 2021), Knock Knock Cafe has been relatively unheard of.

This is partly due to the oscillating Covid-19 restrictions, but the cafe is intending to change things by refining their menu.

The immediately obvious hook—photogenic bear lattes that come in three flavours: caramel, lavender, and mocha.

Photo by Mandy How

It's made from Columbian and Brazilian coffee, if anyone cares.

Each drink comes with a bear-shaped ice that submerges and loses shape quite quickly, so you gotta do your photoshoot fast.

The wait staff will only pour in your shot when the drink has reached your table, to buy an extra few seconds of longevity for the bear.

Photo by Mandy How

Before. Photo by Mandy How.

Photo by Mandy How

After. Photo by Mandy How.

How it ends. Photo by Mandy How.

There's also a dog version for their iced chocolate, where the animal design is even more distinct.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

We had a hot lavender latte (S$5.50) as well, which was really nicely balanced between the floral and coffee notes (disclaimer: not a coffee expert. Or any expert, for that matter).

Photo by Mandy How

Other than brunch items (pandan pancakes sound nice), the cafe also introduces an Asian element to their mains for that much needed differentiation (anyway brunch is only available on weekends and public holidays).

Most items that we tried at the media preview fared pretty well, but we found some dishes heavier on the palate.

The hae bee hiam pasta and otak-otak burger, in particular, were a touch too salty.

Hae Bee Hiam Aglio Olio with Tiger Prawns, S$17. Photo by Mandy How.

Lup Cheong and Bacon Carbonara, S$16 (this is only a tasting portion). Photo by Mandy How.

Otak-Otak Burger, S$17. Photo by Mandy How

The otah patty is deep fried. Photo by Mandy How.

Beer-battered Mentaiko Fish & Chips, S$17. Photo by Mandy How

Chilli Crab (S$15) and Salted Egg Prawn Tacos (S$13). Photo by Mandy How

Legit spicy. Good. Photo by Mandy How.

Promotion: Pastas are going one-for-one from Sep. 1-30, valid for both dine-in and takeaway.

Seat hoggers are welcomed... kind of

Food aside, the cafe actually welcomes its patrons to work or study in their premises.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Sockets and WiFi are provided, and there are even meeting rooms that can currently be used for free.

However, that may soon change, as the cafe has plans to start charging for the rooms in the near future.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Knock Knock Cafe

Address: 101 Geylang Road, Singapore 389211 (five-minute walk from Kallang MRT. It really is, we tried.)

Opening Hours: 12pm – 10:30pm, daily (last order at 9:30pm)

