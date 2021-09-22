Back

Man allegedly seen holding knife outside neighbour's unit in Bedok Reservoir Crescent

The police said that the man is currently assisting in investigations.

Lean Jinghui | September 22, 2021, 11:37 AM

A man was allegedly seen holding a knife while standing outside his neighbour's unit on Sep. 21, 2021 in broad daylight.

Locked himself in

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at Block 747C Bedok Reservoir Crescent on Sep. 21, 2021 at about 1:15pm.

A person was reportedly seen with a knife outside his neighbour's unit.

Additional details on the man's age was not provided.

When police officers arrived at the scene, the man was found to have locked himself in his own unit and refused to open the door.

The police added that officers from the Crisis Negotiation Unit and the Special Operations Command were subsequently deployed to the scene.

The officers eventually managed to convince the man to open the door.

No injuries were reported, said police.

The person is currently assisting in police investigations.

Top image via Google Maps Street View 

