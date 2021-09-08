Kopitiam now making traditional toast with Kit Kat & peanut butter

Uncles going for their daily dose of kaya and butter might be suitably confuzzled by Kopitiam's latest creations: the chocolatey toast, and the chocolatey peanut butter toast, both made with Kit Kat.

A signboard at one of the Kopitiams proudly displays these (somewhat) new items, available from Aug. 1 - Sep. 30, 2021.

It costs S$3 for a set of two toasts and one iced Milo, and S$2 for just the toasts.

You can find it at selected Kopitiam and Foodfare outlets across the island. A quick check at the counter confirms that these are available for the entire day, and not just during breakfast.

How the toasts look in real life:

Not bad, actually.

Top image via Kopitiam & Foodfare/Facebook, Mandy How