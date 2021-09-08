Back

Kopitiam now making traditional toast with Kit Kat & peanut butter

What.

Mandy How | September 08, 2021, 11:38 AM

Uncles going for their daily dose of kaya and butter might be suitably confuzzled by Kopitiam's latest creations: the chocolatey toast, and the chocolatey peanut butter toast, both made with Kit Kat.

A signboard at one of the Kopitiams proudly displays these (somewhat) new items, available from Aug. 1 - Sep. 30, 2021.

Photo by Mandy How

It costs S$3 for a set of two toasts and one iced Milo, and S$2 for just the toasts.

You can find it at selected Kopitiam and Foodfare outlets across the island. A quick check at the counter confirms that these are available for the entire day, and not just during breakfast.

Image via Kopitiam & Foodfare/Facebook

Image via Kopitiam & Foodfare/Facebook

How the toasts look in real life:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Travis (@travlim)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by jz (@jianzhongthegreat)

Not bad, actually.

Top image via Kopitiam & Foodfare/Facebook, Mandy How

