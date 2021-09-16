Paya Lebar Quarter does budget Kim Kardashian in social media flex

Kim Kardashian turned up at the 2021 Met Gala looking quite literally like a shadow of her former self.

If you've missed it, here's a photo of her outfit that has spawned a good number of memes in a matter of days (the gala took place on Sep. 13):

According to Vogue, Kim was wearing a Balenciaga haute couture gown with a mask that obscured her visage, as well as a matching train.

kim kardashian coming in as “Locked Character in the Character Selection Screen” #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/1MTloLoR0t — Jimmy J 🎙 (@heyjimmyj) September 14, 2021

Kim K showing up in my Sims backyard after I took the ladder out of the pool pic.twitter.com/VnWOaTvm3X — Jamesus ⛪ (@Jimmycoco1) September 14, 2021

From the red carpet to Paya Lebar Quarter

Soon enough, some marketing/social media executive/intern (we presume), who possibly tried and failed to sweep the idea under the carpet, was made to wear a replica of the outfit in full public view.

All in the name of publicity and marketing, which is as good a reason as any.

This person, who is the definition of earning their keep, had to wear tights on their face, in addition to a swathe of bath towels around legs for the "train".

10/10 for being the first (that we know of) to jump on the meme though.

Top image via Kim Kardashian's Instagram page, PLQ/Facebook