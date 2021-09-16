Back

Paya Lebar Quarter does budget Kim Kardashian in social media flex

Hot stuff.

Mandy How | September 16, 2021, 02:09 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Kim Kardashian turned up at the 2021 Met Gala looking quite literally like a shadow of her former self.

If you've missed it, here's a photo of her outfit that has spawned a good number of memes in a matter of days (the gala took place on Sep. 13):

Kendall Jenner on the left and Kim Kardashian on the right. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

According to Vogue, Kim was wearing a Balenciaga haute couture gown with a mask that obscured her visage, as well as a matching train.

From the red carpet to Paya Lebar Quarter

Soon enough, some marketing/social media executive/intern (we presume), who possibly tried and failed to sweep the idea under the carpet, was made to wear a replica of the outfit in full public view.

All in the name of publicity and marketing, which is as good a reason as any.

This person, who is the definition of earning their keep, had to wear tights on their face, in addition to a swathe of bath towels around legs for the "train".

10/10 for being the first (that we know of) to jump on the meme though.

Top image via Kim Kardashian's Instagram page, PLQ/Facebook

