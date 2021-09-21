Back

KFC S'pore does chicken & waffles again with sweet potato poppers

Pocket-friendly option.

Fasiha Nazren | September 21, 2021, 07:04 PM

KFC Singapore is pairing its fried chicken with some fresh and fluffy waffles again.

Chicken 'N Waffles

Launching on Sep. 22, the KFC Chicken 'N Waffles is essentially two fried chicken (choose from either Original Recipe or Hot & Crispy) served with made-to-order waffles and a drizzle of golden syrup.

It is available ala carte at S$6.95 or as a meal from S$8.95.

Photo from KFC.

For a more hassle-free version, there is also the Tenders 'N Waffles (meal from S$7.95), which comes with three chicken tenders instead.

Photo from KFC.

These will be available daily from 11am.

The new addition to the menu will only be available at 49 outlets in Singapore:

Sweet potato poppers

From Oct. 6, KFC will also be introducing the new sweet potato poppers.

Photo from KFC.

Available at S$1.95 for five pieces, the sweet potato popper is inspired by the popular Taiwanese street snack.

It is said to be crispy on the outside and filled with creamy sweet potato paste on the inside.

This will be available at all KFC restaurants except Singapore Zoo.

Top image from KFC Singapore.

