Kanye West lookalike spotted riding bicycle in S'pore

Whoa

Joshua Lee | September 13, 2021, 04:25 PM

Kanye West in Singapore?

TikTok user @_r1yan recently spotted a doppelgänger of the American rapper somewhere in Singapore and promptly recorded a video of the encounter:

@_r1yanpeople don’t believe that i met kanye 😔 here’s the proof ##fyp ##tiktoksg♬ original sound - _r1yan

It's a short clip, but you can clearly see the resemblance, which is pretty remarkable, by the way.

There are, of course, some small difference, the most obvious being that Kanye West sports a circle beard while his lookalike's moustache (which appears to be thicker) is separate from his beard.

Credit: @_r1yan/TikTok

In the clip, the TikTok user said in Malay:

“Sing a little, Kanye. Come on, sing something from Donda!”

The quip was referencing West's tenth album, Donda, which was released in August 2021. The album is named after his late mother, Donda West.

The lookalike only laughed rather good-naturedly in response.

Comments on the clip were a hoot too:

"He has to go home quickly. Kim (Kardashian) is angry."

On the day of its release, Donda broke the record for biggest first day streams of 2021 on Spotify. It also reached first place on Apple Music's top album charts in 152 countries on the same day.

Top image credit: @_r1yan/TikTok, @kanyethegoatwest/Instagram

