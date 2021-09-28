Istana hiring new junior sous chef & butler, open to S'poreans only

The official residence and office of the President of Singapore is hiring, again.

This time, it appears the Istana is looking to hire a new junior sous chef and butler, according to job advertisements placed in the Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao on Sep. 28.

Requirements

Under the advert, it appears that only Singapore citizens will be considered for both positions.

At least two years of working experience in the culinary arts or hospitality management/ food and beverage service is preferred for both positions.

Responsibilities

As for the responsibilities, a laundry list of items were listed for the position of junior sous chef, including:

Planning of daily menus and preparation of cuisine for events

Maintaining a high standard of hygiene in food preparation and kitchen cleanliness

Collaborating with butler teams and external caterers

Arrangement for periodic equipment maintenance, and

Administrative work, including the preparation of claims for purchases and costing for menus

The day-to-day responsibilities required for the butler was much shorter, and included basic housekeeping responsibilities, including providing hospitality service to guests, setting up of ceremonial props for events, and assisting in back-of-house duties.

There was no mention of the gross monthly salary, or other work benefits, such as working hours and annual leave.

However, according to the advert, applicants would be offered a one or two-year contract if successful in the first instance.

Responses

In response to the newly published job advertisement, some commenters online from the HardwareZone Forums had further questions.

Comments ranged from asking for further details on the salary package, to whether the role should also be opened to foreign talent.

Based on the advert, interested applicants can send their resume to the Istana address, or email to [email protected] Alternatively, one can also call their hotline via 6835 5352/ 6835 5346/6835 5269.

Top images via Lean Jinghui and Gov.sg