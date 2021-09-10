Back

Jia Jia & Kai Kai's panda cub revealed to be a boy

You can suggest names for the baby boy from now till Sep. 19, 2359h.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 10, 2021, 10:15 AM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

After close to a month, the Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) revealed today (Sep. 10) that the panda cub is a boy.

Incidentally, River Safari is also celebrating panda dad Kai Kai's 14th birthday.

The panda cub was born on Aug. 14, to giant panda parents Jia Jia and Kai Kai at River Safari.

This is their first baby after six tries in seven years.

Panda cub at Day 26. It's a boy! Photo by WRS.

It's a boy!

The gender of the cub was determined through a series of visual assessments performed by WRS’s panda care team, led by Animal Care Officer, Trisha Tay Ting Ni.

Experts from China Conservation and Research Centre for Giant Panda (CCRCGP) confirmed that the gender after observing the cub through a series of photos and videos shared by the WRS panda care team.

The boy continues to be with his mother Jia Jia who has been described to be a "super mum", so he has not undergone a full veterinary examination yet.

However, there have not been any reasons for any medical interventions as the cub appears to be growing well under panda mum's care.

Cheng Wen-Haur, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Life Sciences Officer at WRS, praised first-time mum Jia Jia for "exceeding all expectations in caring for her cub", adding that the panda care team has decided to allow this period of maternal care to continue for as long as possible for the duo to strengthen their bond.

The team will only retrieve the cub for veterinary checks "when the time is right”, Cheng added.

As Jia Jia cares for her baby boy, the panda care team has been focusing on supporting Jia Jia, such as feeding her with glucose water and providing her with fresh bamboo even though her appetite may not be as strong yet.

Fortunately, in recent weeks, Jia Jia has slowly regained her appetite and was sighted munching on the fresh bamboos.

The close relationship between Jia Jia and her carers has allowed them to observe the cub at close range, enabling them to confirm the presence of external male genitalia, WRS stated.

Within his first month, Kai Kai and Jia Jia’s cub has developed the prominent black markings around his ears, eyes and body transforming from a fur-less pink newborn to a miniature version of his parents. Jia Jia is comfortable enough to leave him for short intervals and has started munching on bamboo leaves again. Photo taken at Day 24 since the panda cub's birth by WRS.

Conditioning Jia Jia for cub retrieval

So when will the time be right for the panda cub to get a close medical examination? One factor will be Jia Jia's readiness to let go of her cub.

According to WRS, Jia Jia will undergo some conditioning sessions after she settles into her mothering routine and gets more rest.

These sessions include training her to have her back towards the den bars through positive reinforcement for keepers to feel around her abdomen where the cub is usually cradled. Another exercise involves fetching a "toy".

These sessions will increase Jia Jia's comfort level for the cub to be retrieved by the panda care team.

These sessions are also not entirely new to Jia Jia as she has regularly undergone positive reinforcement training since 2015 in preparation for a panda cub.

"Super mum" Jia Jia craddling her baby boy t Day 23. Photo by WRS.

Calling for name suggestions for panda cub

The panda cub will turn 100 days old on November 21 and it is a tradition for pandas to be named by then.

Photo by WRS.

Members of the public are encouraged to suggest names for the panda cub from now till Sep. 19, 2359h.

The names should be catchy, easy to remember, reflecting characters with positive meanings or attributes, have relevance to Singapore heritage and culture as well as significance to the friendship between Singapore and China, WRS said.

A judging panel chaired by Tan Chuan-Jin, Deputy Chairman of Mandai Park Holdings, will oversee the process.

Shortlisted names will be released for public voting, and the panda cub will take the name with the most number of votes.

You can find out more details on how to participate via www.wrs.com.sg/pandacub.

Top photos by WRS

Should S'pore have another lockdown because of a Covid-19 'surge'? Let's keep things in perspective.

What's your appetite for risk?

September 10, 2021, 08:38 AM

American expat seeking Good Samaritan in S'pore who offered him umbrella in pouring rain & left

He has made a YouTube video in an effort to locate the man in Singapore.

September 10, 2021, 03:41 AM

KFC at Bugis Village closes permanently after nearly 30 years in operation

When change is the only constant.

September 10, 2021, 01:23 AM

S’pore reports 57th Covid-19 death, 457 new cases

Today's update.

September 09, 2021, 11:47 PM

Najib hints at upcoming appointment as minister-level economic adviser

If the rumour is true, he will join the ranks of Muhyiddin in a minister-level position in the government.

September 09, 2021, 08:46 PM

Over 10 regions celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival. Here’s how you can do so in a uniquely S’porean way.

Don’t have to wake you up when September ends.

September 09, 2021, 08:06 PM

More than 260 parents insist on meeting NUS president for answers on Yale-NUS College closure

The NUS president has offered to meet in smaller groups instead of all parents at once.

September 09, 2021, 07:45 PM

Woman apprehended by police after locking herself in Clementi HDB flat & making a scene for 3 hours

According to the police, she was subsequently referred to IMH for further assessment.

September 09, 2021, 07:00 PM

WhatsApp to stop supporting 43 smartphone models from Nov. 1, 2021

WhatsApp recommends that affected users switch to a supported device.

September 09, 2021, 06:55 PM

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern advises visitors not to have sex with hospital patients amid Covid-19

No funny business.

September 09, 2021, 06:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.