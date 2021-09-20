Back

Japanese store owner about to go 'broke' writes sign apologising for putting less filling inside taiyaki pastries

Too sweet.

Ashley Tan | September 20, 2021, 06:31 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A F&B store owner in Japan received floods of customers after a sincere apology he posted on social media went viral.

The man, Junya Hashimoto, is the owner of Taiyaki no Bunfukuya in Gyoda City, Saitama Prefecture. The store specialises in  taiyaki, a traditional Japanese fish-shaped pastry which is typically filled with red bean paste.

Photo from Google Maps

Too much filling

According to SoraNews, 45-year-old Hashimoto started seeing a lull in business during the summer months, as the steaming taiyaki treats are typically best enjoyed during winter.

Combined with stringent restrictions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, sales at Taiyaki no Bunfukuya apparently dropped by around 70 per cent.

As such, Hashimoto decided to raise the prices of his taiyaki, but felt bad, and subsequently started adding more red bean filling to compensate for the price hike.

Photo from Google Maps

Little by little, he apparently started adding so much filling that he realised he was making an even greater loss and that his store would go bankrupt soon, reported SoraNews.

This left him with no other option but to reduce the amount of red bean paste in his taiyaki. The decision made Hashimoto feel so guilty that he decided to come clean about it on Twitter.

Here's his tweet of a handwritten sign plastered outside his store, which states:

"Honestly speaking, I used to put a lot of anko (red bean paste) inside, but there was no profit from it. I will reduce the amount of anko because the store is about to go broke. Please forgive me."

Honesty is the best policy

Hashimoto's heartfelt apology and plea for forgiveness struck a chord with netizens, and his tweet has since received over 27,400 retweets since it was posted on Aug. 24.

Twitter users praised his honesty, with some others adding that Hashimoto's taiyaki is still delicious even with lesser filling.

Some also promised that they would visit the store.

Photo from Google Maps

His viral tweet also got him on the news, and several customers were seen queueing outside the tiny shop.

All the best to Hashimoto and his taiyaki store.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Google Maps 

TOC editor Terry Xu raises S$210,000 donations in 19 days to pay off PM Lee's defamation damages

Given to him by 2,055 donors.

September 20, 2021, 06:04 PM

I’m a millennial stuck in S'pore, so I tried to experience S'pore as a “tourist” to get inspired

Time to go travelling.

September 20, 2021, 05:59 PM

1 out of more than 900 travel lane passengers to S'pore tested positive for Covid-19, more lanes soon

Minister for Transport S. Iswaran: "It basically tells us is the system is working".

September 20, 2021, 05:13 PM

Mom's Touch S'pore releases chocolate spicy fried chicken for Halloween

Hello police hello doctor hello God.

September 20, 2021, 04:55 PM

S'pore boy, 11, steals S$4,000 from mum to buy mobile top-up cards to feed gaming addiction

When easy payment becomes too easy even kids can do it.

September 20, 2021, 04:46 PM

Large dome-shaped rainbow sighted over Lavender & Queenstown on Sep. 20 morning

Monday motivation.

September 20, 2021, 04:00 PM

Johor Sultan praises M'sian comic Ronny Chieng & songwriter Gin Lee for making Johor proud

Celebrating local talent.

September 20, 2021, 03:53 PM

Enrichment centre apologises after staff shows up as clown outside S'pore primary schools

Marketing gimmick gone wrong.

September 20, 2021, 03:22 PM

Ex-M'sia PM Najib eyeing election contest, doesn't confirm or deny taking economic adviser role

Najib said: "Any politician who would want to play a role would want a seat in parliament."

September 20, 2021, 02:25 PM

'Unknown Good Samaritan' that SCDF wanted to find turned out to be SCDF officer who passed away in accident

Rest in peace.

September 20, 2021, 01:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.