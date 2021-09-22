Back

Hire 'phantom' locals to receive CPF contributions: 18 arrested for allegedly bringing foreigners into S'pore via ruse

Pretend to hire Singaporeans to hire foreigners.

Belmont Lay | September 22, 2021, 06:08 PM

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) carried out a 12-hour enforcement operation at 22 locations island-wide on Sep. 14, 2021 as part of an investigation involving a syndicate suspected of bringing foreigners into Singapore on work passes obtained through false declarations.

A total of 18 persons were arrested.

MOM began its investigations in July 2021 upon obtaining information of a foreigner’s attempts to acquire a work pass illegally.

The ministry subsequently uncovered a potential syndicate suspected of setting up several shell companies to apply for work passes, even though they had no legitimate business operations.

How it works

Such syndicates typically recruit Singapore citizens and Singapore permanent residents to receive Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions as “phantom local workers” in order to illegally inflate the companies’ quota to hire foreigners.

Based on the inflated quota, the companies would apply for work passes for the foreigners through false declarations and collect kickbacks from them.

These foreigners would then enter and remain in Singapore via these illegally obtained work passes.

"These practices undermine the integrity of our work pass framework", MOM said.

Investigation is ongoing.

A MOM enforcement team seeking entry into the residence of a person suspected to be involved in the syndicate.

A MOM enforcement team entering the residence of an individual suspected to be involved in the syndicate.

MOM officers interviewing an individual suspected to be involved in the syndicate.

MOM officers escorting persons in custody after
their arrest.

Penalties

Under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act (EFMA), individuals convicted of obtaining work passes for a business that does not exist, is not in operation, or does not require the employment of foreigners may be liable to a fine not exceeding S$6,000, jailed for up to two years, or both, per charge.

If convicted for six or more charges, caning will also be imposed.

Employers who hire foreigners seeking illegal employment may be liable to a fine not exceeding S$30,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both, per charge.

Upon conviction, they will be barred from employing foreigners.

Foreigners who undertake employment without a valid work pass may be liable to a fine not exceeding S$20,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Upon conviction, they will be permanently barred from working in Singapore.

Members of the public who are aware of suspicious employment activities such as companies employing foreigners without valid work passes, persons receiving CPF contributions from unknown companies, or know of persons or employers who contravene the EFMA should report the matter to MOM at 64385122 or [email protected]

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

All photos via MOM

