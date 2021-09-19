Back

Indonesian lecturer with kidney disease never shows face on Zoom lectures as he doesn't want students to worry

:')

Fasiha Nazren | September 19, 2021, 03:25 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In this day and age of Zoom-based classes, it's common to see students switching off their webcams while attending lessons.

Not seeing your teachers on camera, however, is not as common.

Never shown face since start of semester

This was why the students of Edi Prasetyo Nugroho, a lecturer from Indonesia's Gadjah Mada University, always wondered why he has never shown his face since the beginning of the school term.

In fact, on the first day of school, a student recalled Edi saying: "Gain as much knowledge as you can from me. Don't waste your time away because I don't know when I will be called to return to God."

However, the students found out the reason behind his camera-shy ways when he accidentally switched on his camera one day.

Suffers from kidney disease

When Edi's face appeared on the screen, the students could see him teaching with oxygen tubes in his nostrils.

Screenshot from TikTok.

In a viral TikTok video filmed by one of his students, it said:

"He has never complained about his condition and still has the strength to teach us. I'm honestly embarrassed by myself because even though I'm healthy, sometimes I don't have the will to study as hard."

In a report by Tribun News, it was revealed that the lecturer has been battling kidney disease for the past 11 years.

Thus, he requires an oxygen tank to keep his oxygen levels stable.

On top of juggling his job as a business and management lecturer, he also has to go for dialysis twice a week.

In a follow-up TikTok video, he said that he has been switching off his camera during lessons as he wanted his students to focus on school instead.

"By now, you would have known about my condition through a viral video. Back then, not many people knew of my condition because I was hiding behind my camera. I didn't want my students to worry about my health and instead focus on me as a teacher."

Well wishes

Since the TikTok videos were posted, Edi has been receiving encouraging comments from wellwishers.

"Wishing you good health and thank you for your devotion towards teaching."

"May you live a long and healthy life, Pak Edi."

Top image screenshot from TikTok.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Initiative brings young & old in S'pore together to reimagine urban spaces for themselves

Turns out, seniors really love gardening.

September 19, 2021, 02:48 PM

1-hour queue forms at Yishun wanton mee stall helmed by ex-Crystal Jade chef

Everybody loves wanton mee.

September 19, 2021, 02:05 PM

Girls in Afghanistan excluded from going back to secondary school

A Taliban spokesman said they are working on allowing girls back to school.

September 19, 2021, 01:27 PM

Ng Chee Meng wants you to join the union. In a turbulent job market, the labour movement can lend a hand.

If you're millennial or younger, the time to start planning ahead is now.

September 19, 2021, 01:14 PM

Family can’t forgive car & bus drivers involved after man, 68, dies from falling on SBS Transit bus

They say they have not been contacted by the two drivers.

September 19, 2021, 12:56 PM

S'pore woman with bipolar disorder opens up about struggling with mental health for over 30 years

Mahita Vas opens up about her mental health journey in her book 'A Good Day to Die: Inside a suicidal mind'.

September 19, 2021, 11:58 AM

Sold-out crowd throngs Lion City Sailors vs Albirex Niigata match at Jalan Besar Stadium on Sep. 17

It's called the beautiful game for a reason.

September 19, 2021, 11:45 AM

S'porean, 31, rejected events career to pursue 'dream job' as indoor skydiving instructor

He also found his wife at his unconventional workplace.

September 19, 2021, 11:44 AM

Dad of 2 who’s a terrible cook tried 5 viral TikTok food hacks so his kids won’t be hungry again

Everything with cheese.

September 19, 2021, 11:04 AM

S'pore's first guide dog instructor explains how guide dogs are trained locally

We tagged along on a training session with Singapore's first locally-trained guide dog Eve to find out more.

September 19, 2021, 09:50 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.