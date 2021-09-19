Indonesian lecturer with kidney disease never shows face on Zoom lectures as he doesn't want students to worry

In this day and age of Zoom-based classes, it's common to see students switching off their webcams while attending lessons.

Not seeing your teachers on camera, however, is not as common.

Never shown face since start of semester

This was why the students of Edi Prasetyo Nugroho, a lecturer from Indonesia's Gadjah Mada University, always wondered why he has never shown his face since the beginning of the school term.

In fact, on the first day of school, a student recalled Edi saying: "Gain as much knowledge as you can from me. Don't waste your time away because I don't know when I will be called to return to God."

However, the students found out the reason behind his camera-shy ways when he accidentally switched on his camera one day.

Suffers from kidney disease

When Edi's face appeared on the screen, the students could see him teaching with oxygen tubes in his nostrils.

In a viral TikTok video filmed by one of his students, it said:

"He has never complained about his condition and still has the strength to teach us. I'm honestly embarrassed by myself because even though I'm healthy, sometimes I don't have the will to study as hard."

In a report by Tribun News, it was revealed that the lecturer has been battling kidney disease for the past 11 years.

Thus, he requires an oxygen tank to keep his oxygen levels stable.

On top of juggling his job as a business and management lecturer, he also has to go for dialysis twice a week.

In a follow-up TikTok video, he said that he has been switching off his camera during lessons as he wanted his students to focus on school instead.

"By now, you would have known about my condition through a viral video. Back then, not many people knew of my condition because I was hiding behind my camera. I didn't want my students to worry about my health and instead focus on me as a teacher."

Well wishes

Since the TikTok videos were posted, Edi has been receiving encouraging comments from wellwishers.

"Wishing you good health and thank you for your devotion towards teaching."

"May you live a long and healthy life, Pak Edi."

