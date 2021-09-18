Back

ART kit vending machine near Ng Teng Fong General Hospital displays incorrect test result image

Can you spot the errors?

Zi Shan Kow | September 18, 2021, 07:20 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On Sep. 15, a vending machine dispensing Covid-19 tests outside Ng Teng Fong General Hospital was seen with incorrect information displayed on it.

Incorrect images

The vending machine outside Ng Teng Fong General Hospital dispenses Biomedia SPD Scientific Covid-19 home test kits.

Mothership contributor, Thomas Ho, spotted the machine.

H0 was visiting his father-in-law at the hospital ward, when he took the photos at around 3pm on Sep. 15.

On the side of the machine is a display that provides step-by-step instructions on how to use the kit, alongside reference images about how to read the test result.

Ho said he was a little confused when he saw the image, wondering if he's seeing things wrongly.

Image by a Mothership contributor.

A closer look at the images indicating the five possibilities for a Covid-19 ART result quickly reveals a problem.

The same images are repeated, and there are only really two different images - both of which seem to indicate a positive result with coloured bands on the control and test lines.

Image by a Mothership contributor.

For reference, this is how one should interpret the test results instead, with a negative result only showing one coloured band, along the C-line.

Invalid results will also show either one coloured band along the T-line, or no bands at all:

Screenshot from Biomedia.

Ho said he did not see a service number on the machine to report the error.

Mothership has reached out to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and SPD Scientific for a comment.

Vending machines for Covid-19 tests

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Sep. 17 that a hundred vending machines that distribute Antigen Rapid Test (ART) kits will be deployed today (Sep. 18).

Individuals who receive an SMS notification from the MOH can collect the kits to perform self-testing from these vending machines.

Related story:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images by a Mothership contributor.

Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Hawker Centre closed until Sep. 19 after several Covid-19 cases emerge

Hawkers at Toa Payoh Lorong 8 are believed to have gotten infected after visiting the Toa Payoh Night Vegetable Market to purchase goods.

September 18, 2021, 06:48 PM

Hong Kong lawmaker gets Pfizer booster shot after previously getting Sinovac vaccine

The lawmaker recently offered a Rolex as a lucky draw prize to encourage citizens to get vaccinated.

September 18, 2021, 04:17 PM

8 people, all 60 and older, suspects in illegal gambling activities in Yishun

Cash amounting to more than $2,000, mobile phones and gambling-related paraphernalia were seized.

September 18, 2021, 03:25 PM

Beautiful rainbow halo seen around the sun in S'pore on Sep. 18, 2021

Take nice photos, but don't look directly into the sun.

September 18, 2021, 02:26 PM

Love, Bonito CEO on why she doesn't like titles & how thoughtfulness drives the business

Lessons on Leadership: Love Bonito's newly minted CEO also tells us why physical stores are important to the fashion brand.

September 18, 2021, 02:03 PM

72 people arrested, S$800,000 seized in operations against alleged football gambling for Euros 2020

The international operation was led by Interpol and conducted across Asia and Europe.

September 18, 2021, 01:49 PM

'My mother felt strongly about the unequal treatment of women': PM Lee on more opportunities for women

PM Lee announced the creation of a garden at Dhoby Ghaut Green dedicated to the women of Singapore.

September 18, 2021, 01:13 PM

Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 3 months in space, first crewed mission since 2016

Part of the process in assembling China's own space station.

September 18, 2021, 11:24 AM

All primary schools to undergo home-based learning from Sep. 27 to Oct. 6

Primary 6 students will be on a PSLE study break from Sep. 25 to 29.

September 18, 2021, 11:16 AM

I explored a hidden funeral parlour in Toa Payoh at night, with a group of strangers

Minutes away from my home.

September 18, 2021, 10:57 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.