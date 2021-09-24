Back

Impossible Foods' plant-based pork to land in S'pore restaurants in Nov. 2021

It debuted in the U.S. and will be launching in Hong Kong restaurants from Oct. 4.

Ashley Tan | September 24, 2021, 03:08 PM

Plant-based meat developer Impossible Foods recently made its meatless pork substitute commercially available.

Impossible Pork debuted in the U.S. in Sep. 23 at a swanky bar in Manhattan, and will be rolled out at over 100 restaurants in Hong Kong from Oct. 4.

Dim sum chain Tim Ho Wan will also be offering four new signature dishes featuring Impossible Pork at all of its Hong Kong outlets.

Those in Singapore will get to try Impossible Pork once it lands on the menus of restaurants like Prive, PS Cafe, Da Paolo and Moonbow Dempsey in November.

More delicious, more sustainable

Impossible touted its plant-based pork as being "designed to be more delicious and far more sustainable".

The meatless pork is made from soy and is described to have a "mild savoury flavour and balanced umami richness without being gamey or overpowering".

It has been certified gluten-free and contains no nitrates, no animal hormones and no antibiotics.

It can be served in various dishes from different cuisines, such as meatballs, spring rolls, dumplings, xiao long bao or tacos.

According to a blind taste test of 200 consumers in Hong Kong, 54 per cent of consumers preferred Impossible Pork to ground pork from pigs.

The 'meat' is also more sustainable than conventional pork — it uses 81–85 per cent less water, 66–82 per cent less land and generates 73–77 per cent less greenhouse gas emissions.

In Singapore, pork has the highest greenhouse gas emissions per capita consumption due to a much higher consumption level as compared to beef, a 2019 study revealed.

Pork also has the highest energy consumption per kg as compared to beef due to air transport, intensive indoor housing and manure management systems.

If you're hankering for Impossible meat but can't wait till November, Impossible Foods' Impossible Deluxe Burger with plant-based beef can be conveniently found at 7-Eleven stores in Singapore.

