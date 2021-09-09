Back

IKEA Tampines opens takeaway concept near Level 1 car park with meatballs in a cup

Convenient.

Siti Hawa | September 09, 2021, 01:59 PM

IKEA Singapore has opened its new Swedish Bistro at its Tampines outlet on Sep. 9, 2021.

Located between the level 1 front-facing entrance and exit, this outlet will feature a grab-and-go concept focused on convenience.

Photo via IKEA Singapore

Photo via IKEA Singapore

Photo via IKEA Singapore

Menu

The new bistro will allow shoppers to take away both new food items and classic IKEA favourites.

Photo via IKEA Singapore

Some of the new items on the menu include:

  • Gourmet Hotdog with Nacho Cheese (S$3)

Photo via IKEA Singapore

  • Veggie Hotdog with Nacho Cheese (S$1.50)

Photo via IKEA Singapore

  • Swedish Beef Pie (S$5)

Photo via IKEA Singapore

  • Country Chicken Pie (S$4.50)

Photo via IKEA Singapore

  • Chicken Skewers (Two pieces for S$3.50, four pieces with S$7)

Photo via IKEA Singapore

  • Curly fries with nacho cheese (S$3.50)

Photo via IKEA Singapore

  • Blueberry and Banana ice cream (S$2)

Photo via IKEA Singapore

IKEA Classics

Those on the go might also want to purchase the Swedish Meatballs (six pieces for S$5) or Plant Balls (six pieces for S$5).

Swedish Meatballs:

Photo via IKEA Singapore

Plant Balls:

Photo via IKEA Singapore

View the full menu here.

Swedish Bistro IKEA Tampines

Address: 60 Tampines North Drive 2, Singapore 528764

Opening hours:

Sunday to Thursday, 11am to 9:30pm

Friday and Saturday, 11am to 11:30pm

Top photos via IKEA Singapore

