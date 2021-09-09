IKEA Tampines opens takeaway concept near Level 1 car park with meatballs in a cup

IKEA Singapore has opened its new Swedish Bistro at its Tampines outlet on Sep. 9, 2021.

Located between the level 1 front-facing entrance and exit, this outlet will feature a grab-and-go concept focused on convenience.

Menu

The new bistro will allow shoppers to take away both new food items and classic IKEA favourites.

Some of the new items on the menu include:

Gourmet Hotdog with Nacho Cheese (S$3)

Photo via IKEA Singapore

Veggie Hotdog with Nacho Cheese (S$1.50)

Swedish Beef Pie (S$5)

Country Chicken Pie (S$4.50)

Chicken Skewers (Two pieces for S$3.50, four pieces with S$7)

Curly fries with nacho cheese (S$3.50)

Blueberry and Banana ice cream (S$2)

IKEA Classics

Those on the go might also want to purchase the Swedish Meatballs (six pieces for S$5) or Plant Balls (six pieces for S$5).

Swedish Meatballs:

Plant Balls:

View the full menu here.

Swedish Bistro IKEA Tampines

Address: 60 Tampines North Drive 2, Singapore 528764

Opening hours:

Sunday to Thursday, 11am to 9:30pm

Friday and Saturday, 11am to 11:30pm

Top photos via IKEA Singapore