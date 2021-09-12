Of horses, en*pan*demic & politics in S’pore: a non-exhaustive glossary

Politics is a strange beast.
Throw in one of the most destructive (and disruptive) viruses, leadership succession, and an economy ravaged by “crisis of a generation” for more than a year and you get what is known as politics in Singapore.
And just a few days ago, you can add metaphorical to this oddity.
Ho Ching, outgoing CEO of Temasek Holdings and wife of PM Lee Hsien Loong, used a horse’s pace to describe the Covid-19 situation in Singapore -- particularly about the reporting (or rather unreporting) of unlinked Covid-19 cases in the community.
Since one of the characteristics of commenting about politics in Singapore is not to directly talk about it, here’s a glossary of words that are associated with horses that may or may not be related to real-life events.
Here comes the cavalry.
Dark horse
Actual meaning: A candidate or competitor about whom little is known but who unexpectedly wins or succeeds.
Local context, please: What could be described as a two-horse race suddenly became a three-horse derby with a dark horse full of youth and vitality threatening to gallop away with the premiership.
Derby
Actual meaning: An annual flat race for three-year-old horses, founded in 1780 by the 12th Earl of Derby and run on Epsom Downs in England in late May or early June.
Seriously, who is the next boss?: This derby has been in the making since the last day of 2017 when a retired thoroughbred hoped the next premiership champion could emerge soon.
Gallop
Actual meaning: The fastest pace of a horse or other quadruped, with all the feet off the ground together in each stride.
When unlinked becomes history: “We are not there yet, and unlinked cases are still relevant for the purpose of getting a sense whether we are having a runaway gallop or a steady trot.”
Jockey
Actual meaning: A person who rides in horse races, especially as a profession. Or struggle by every available means to gain or achieve something.
Politically speaking: All three horses are jockeying for space to expand the "safe space" for Singaporeans.
Stable
Actual meaning: A building set apart and adapted for keeping horses. Or (of an object or structure) not likely to give way or overturn; firmly fixed.
Stability in Singapore: Is the Covid-19 situation stable enough for us to proceed to the endemic stage? I think the jockeys want to walk us through the situation via Zoom.
Trot
Actual meaning: (with reference to a horse or other four-legged animal) proceed or cause to proceed at a pace faster than a walk, lifting each diagonal pair of legs alternately.
When you want unlinked numbers to come back: “We are not there yet, and unlinked cases are still relevant for the purpose of getting a sense whether we are having a runaway gallop or a steady trot.”
Turf
Actual meaning: Horse racing or racecourses generally. Or an area or sphere of activity regarded as someone's personal territory.
Every time the premier thoroughbred wants to shake things up: This used to be its turf but has since switched hands to another horse due to a reshuffle in the stables.
--
And from the horses’ (the multi-ministry taskforce co-chairs’) mouths, Singapore will hit 1,000 new Covid-19 cases daily soon and the next two to four weeks are crucial.
This means we should stop horsing around and trot cautiously -- at least for the next four weeks -- before we turn into thoroughbreds and gallop into the sunset.
All meanings from the Oxford dictionary. Top photo via Unsplash
