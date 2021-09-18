Hong Kong lawmaker gets Pfizer booster shot after previously getting Sinovac vaccine

A Hong Kong lawmaker, Regina Ip, has received a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, after a recent study revealed that Covid-19 antibodies were almost non-existent.

She took the Pfizer booster months after her first two jabs of the Sinovac vaccine.

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), Ip is one of several top advisors to Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam who recently joined a study to examine how people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 respond to a third dose.

She has been described by SCMP as a "pro-Beijing" politician.

Exco members choosing to go with Pfizer-BioNTech

SCMP reported that participants in the research study, which involves members of Hong Kong's Executive Council, were given the choice of staying with the same brand of vaccine as their first two shots, or switching to a different one.

Hong Kong currently offers two vaccines: Sinovac and Pfizer-BioNTech.

According to SCMP, Ip chose to take the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as her booster shot, rather than continuing with the Sinovac vaccine, in order to "find out the results of mixed shots".

Two other Exco members contacted by SCMP also chose the Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot, after it was revealed that their antibodies had already fallen to undetectable levels after receiving Sinovac jabs in February.

However, another Exco member Lam Ching-choi, who is a doctor by trade, stated that the lack of neutralising anti-bodies was not a cause for concern, as it happens with almost every vaccine.

SCMP reported that Lam also chose to switch to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this time round.

Offered up a Rolex to encourage citizens to get vaccinated

In June 2021, Ip offered up her own personal Rolex as a lucky draw prize, meant to encourage Hong Kongers to get vaccinated.

Such lucky draws are not uncommon in Hong Kong, and a lucky winner recently claimed a HK$10.8 million (S$1.87 million) flat in a similar draw.

However, the draw was limited to Hong Kong residents who were either members or registered friends of Ip's political party, the New People's Party.

Ip had also publicly showed her antibody test results in June, using it to claim that Sinovac's vaccine works.

I had an antibody test last week, 2 months after I was fully vaccinated. I am delighted the result shows I am well protected against Covid. Sinovac's vaccine works! pic.twitter.com/NTkA4fDN6X — Regina Ip Lau Suk Yee (@ReginaIplau) June 5, 2021

