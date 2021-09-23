Ex-hawker stall Hambaobao returns as permanent cafe spot in Jalan Besar, burgers still under $10

Since the closure of Hambaobao's hawker stall in Nov. 2019, fans could only sink their teeth into their burgers either via event live stations or pop-ups.
On Sep. 19, Hambaobao announced on their social media pages that it would be reopening at a permanent location at the TRIO building.
They have opened as of Sep. 20.
Interior
Check out their new space here decked out in red, green, and more neutral tones:
They even have a mural wall.
Menu
In a reply to a comment on their Instagram page, Hambaobao maintains that they have kept the same menu.
For those who were asking, yes, fan favourites such as the Ayam Buah Keluak burger (S$8) and Crispy Pork Belly burger (S$8) are still available.
They also have cakes and bakes, such as Mama G's Sugee (S$4.50) and Not Cream Pie (S$5), to complete your meal.
(Not Cream Pie is in fact key lime pie, if you were wondering.)
The cafe also features other enigmatic desserts such as Darkangel_1992_ (S$4.50) and Dee'z Booze Balls (S$4.50).
Long queues at previous pop-up events
Previous pop-up events include those held at Bukit Timah bar-restaurant Orh Gao Taproom in August. More recently, their pop-up event at King Albert Park cafe, Yeastside saw long queues in June.
Hambaobao
Address: 11 Sam Leong Road, TRIO Building # 03-08 Singapore 207903
Opening hours: 12pm to 9pm, daily
Top images by Hambaobao's Facebook page.
