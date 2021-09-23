Back

Ex-hawker stall Hambaobao returns as permanent cafe spot in Jalan Besar, burgers still under $10

Here to stay.

Karen Lui | September 23, 2021, 03:28 PM

Since the closure of Hambaobao's hawker stall in Nov. 2019, fans could only sink their teeth into their burgers either via event live stations or pop-ups.

On Sep. 19, Hambaobao announced on their social media pages that it would be reopening at a permanent location at the TRIO building.

They have opened as of Sep. 20.

Interior

Check out their new space here decked out in red, green, and more neutral tones:

Photo by @hambaobao on Instagram.

Photo from Hambaobao's Facebook page.

They even have a mural wall.

Mural wall. Photo from Hambaobao's Facebook page.

Menu

In a reply to a comment on their Instagram page, Hambaobao maintains that they have kept the same menu.

Photo by Hambaobao's Facebook page.

For those who were asking, yes, fan favourites such as the Ayam Buah Keluak burger (S$8) and Crispy Pork Belly burger (S$8) are still available.

Crispy Pork Belly burger. Photo by @yeastside.sg on Instagram.

What the Fish! burger. Photo by @tanngitrading on Instagram.

Spiced Pulled Pork burger. Photo by @tanngitrading on Instagram.

The Classic Beef burger. Photo by @tanngitrading on Instagram.

They also have cakes and bakes, such as Mama G's Sugee (S$4.50) and Not Cream Pie (S$5), to complete your meal.

(Not Cream Pie is in fact key lime pie, if you were wondering.)

Not Cream Pie. Photo by @tanngitrading on Instagram.

The cafe also features other enigmatic desserts such as Darkangel_1992_ (S$4.50) and Dee'z Booze Balls (S$4.50).

Long queues at previous pop-up events

Previous pop-up events include those held at Bukit Timah bar-restaurant Orh Gao Taproom in August. More recently, their pop-up event at King Albert Park cafe, Yeastside saw long queues in June.

Photo by @yeastside.sg on Instagram.

Hambaobao

Address: 11 Sam Leong Road, TRIO Building # 03-08 Singapore 207903

Opening hours: 12pm to 9pm, daily

Top images by Hambaobao's Facebook page.

