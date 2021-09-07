USS Halloween Horror Nights to return as an exhibition from Sep. 10 - Nov. 7, 2021

Last year, Universal Studios Singapore cancelled their annual Halloween Horror Nights event that features haunted houses, scare zones and roaming scare actors.

This year, Halloween Horror Nights returns as an exhibition so fans can revisit popular features of the past nine years of the event.

Exhibition

The Halloween Horror Nights Exhibition will showcase displays, props, and facts from behind-the-scenes of creating the event and the line-up of the scariest icons in the past nine years.

Advanced booking is required to enter the exhibition and the exhibition is not recommended for guests under the age of 16.

It will run from September 10, 2021 to November 7, 2021.

Tricks or Thrills

Available from now until November 7, 2021, visitors can collect a variety of confectionary from Candy Ambassadors.

Keep an eye out for the new Wolfman Minion from the "Despicable Me" franchise as well as other Minion Monsters.

The new Minion Monsters Bites food cart will be offering an assortment of snacks including the Dracula Minion Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich, Evil Minion Puff, and Minion Monsters Sweet Roll.

A new Halloween meet-and-greet titled the Sesame Street Candy Cavalcade will feature Count von Count, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby, along the streets of the New York zone.

Visitors can also take pictures with iconic DreamWorks Animation characters decked out in Halloween garb. These characters are Po from "Kung Fu Panda", Poppy, Branch, and Guy Diamond from "Trolls", and Shrek and Fiona.

If you need more motivation to dress your Halloween best, Candy Ambassadors in the New York zone will offer daily instant prizes to selected visitors wearing the best Halloween costume.

Visitors can also participate in an online costume contest and stand to win prizes by uploading a picture in their Halloween costume onto Instagram. For more details, check out their Instagram page @RWSentosa.

Universal Monsters Scream Alley

On Fridays and Saturdays, Universal's Monsters, namely The Wolfman, Dracula, Frankenstein, and Bride of Frankenstein, will emerge to scare visitors at the Universal Monsters Scream Alley.

KT's Grill is also serving a Halloween themed dining experience named DIEning With The Dead. It features a three-course or four-course gourmet menu and drinks.

For more information on the Halloween events, click here.

Admission charges

Prices start at S$59 for a one-day ticket for Singapore residents between the ages of four to 17.

For one-day adult tickets, travel platform Trip.com is offering a one-for-one flash deal every Friday this September 2021.

If you wish to upgrade this Halloween experience to a staycation, Equarius Hotel is offering a two-day-one-night Scary Thrills package from S$398++, inclusive of a Halloween-themed room stay, two Universal Studios Singapore adult one-day tickets, two Halloween masks, and treats.

For more information on the staycation packages, click here.

In the meantime, you can check out this video for a quick refresher course on the last Halloween Horror Nights event back in 2019:

Top images by Resorts World Sentosa.

