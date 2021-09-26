Grub Burger Bistro at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park closing in Jan. 2022 after lease not renewed

Grub Burger Bistro at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park will be moving out by January 2022.

This comes after they received news that their lease will not be renewed.

The bistro, which has been at the park for nine years, posted the update on their socials.

They are currently actively searching for places, but said their priority at this moment is to make sure their crew are taken care of, especially due to the short timeline.

The post also touched on their shock at the news, and how they had built the bistro up from an empty patch of land.

You can read their full post here.

Images from Grub Facebook