Back

Grub Burger Bistro at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park closing in Jan. 2022 after lease not renewed

9 years.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 26, 2021, 10:40 PM

Events

NOVELA Great Singapore Sale

23 September 2021 - 26 September 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Grub Burger Bistro at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park will be moving out by January 2022.

This comes after they received news that their lease will not be renewed.

The bistro, which has been at the park for nine years, posted the update on their socials.

They are currently actively searching for places, but said their priority at this moment is to make sure their crew are taken care of, especially due to the short timeline.

The post also touched on their shock at the news, and how they had built the bistro up from an empty patch of land.

Images from Grub Burger Bistro

You can read their full post here.

Images from Grub Facebook

1,939 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 26, 2 more deaths reported

There have been a total of 87,892 Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

September 26, 2021, 11:25 PM

BooksActually founder admits to 'personal failings', but not ready to address other 'untrue' allegations

"I am deeply sorry to everyone that I have caused pain to," Kenny Leck said.

September 26, 2021, 10:27 PM

Lianhe Wanbao to merge with Shin Min Daily News in Dec. 2021

Lianhe Wanbao's last issue will be published on Dec. 24.

September 26, 2021, 06:59 PM

NEA officer in Sep. 23 Tuas incineration plant explosion passes away after succumbing to injuries

He passed away this morning (Sep. 26).

September 26, 2021, 05:02 PM

'Asia for newcomers': S'pore is the ideal first Asian destination for a US vice president

Singapore has been a welcoming place for a US vice president to visit.

September 26, 2021, 04:28 PM

Maskless man cusses at & slaps MRT commuter, gets beaten up & kicked in face

Oh no.

September 26, 2021, 03:44 PM

Huge crowd passionately sing Chinese national song at Shenzhen airport to welcome Huawei CFO home

Home sweet home.

September 26, 2021, 03:37 PM

I'm an intimacy coach in S'pore who helps couples with relationship issues. Here's what I've noticed.

Common problems she's encountered among her clients include the 'seven year itch' and losing the spark in a long-term relationship, and of course — cheating.

September 26, 2021, 02:54 PM

29-year-old CEO April Koh is youngest woman to run a business valued at over S$1.35 billion

2 billion.

September 26, 2021, 02:03 PM

Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre to close for 3 days for deep cleaning after Covid-19 cases detected

Around 30 to 50 per cent of Singapore's fruits and vegetable imports are handled at the centre.

September 26, 2021, 01:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.