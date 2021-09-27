Back

160,000 S'poreans to receive S$100 worth of grocery vouchers in October 2021

The vouchers will be delivered to the eligible recipients' homes.

Syahindah Ishak | September 27, 2021, 12:15 PM

About 160,000 eligible Singaporeans will receive S$100 worth of grocery vouchers in October 2021.

According to the Ministry of Finance (MOF), this is part of the Care and Support Package announced by the government in 2020's Budget.

Support lower-income Singaporeans

The grocery vouchers will be given out to support lower-income Singaporeans with their household expenses during this period of economic uncertainty.

All Singaporeans aged 21 and above in 2021 who live in one- and two-room HDB flats, and do not own more than one property, are eligible for the grocery vouchers, said MOF.

Delivery details

The vouchers will be delivered to the eligible recipients' homes via their registered mail.

A first delivery will made be from Oct. 2 onwards.

If there is no one at home to receive the vouchers on the first delivery, there will be a second delivery attempt between the following Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

If there is no one to receive the second delivery, the courier will leave a delivery notification card at the doorstep for recipients to collect their grocery vouchers at a specified post office within 10 working days.

Participating supermarkets

The grocery vouchers can be used at these participating supermarkets:

  • Giant

  • NTUC FairPrice

  • Prime Supermarket

  • Sheng Siong Supermarket

To encourage a healthier lifestyle, MOF said that recipients can enjoy 5 per cent discounts off all Healthier Choice Symbol products at the participating supermarkets, except for Giant.

At Giant, recipients can enjoy four per cent discounts off their entire shopping baskets.

In 2020, eligible recipients received S$300 in grocery vouchers.

According to MOF, the grocery vouchers scheme will provide a total of about S$63 million in assistance to eligible Singaporeans.

Top images from Loida Vincine/FB & NTUC FairPrice/FB.

