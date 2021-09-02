Back

New record of emerald green cockroach in S'pore

Also our first record of an insect in the genus Sorineuchora.

Zi Shan Kow | September 02, 2021, 05:05 PM

Events

Klook Comedy and Musical Events

21 August 2021 - 19 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On March 31 this year, a tiny green cockroach nymph was seen crawling on the wooden pillar of a rope fence in Singapore's forests.

While we might typically recoil at the sight of a cockroach, this little green guy, with an intricate orange and white pattern on its back, might invoke a sense of curiosity instead.

Image via Law Jia Bao.

First record of a green cockroach in Singapore

The insect was spotted at Thomson Nature Park by Law Jia Bao and Triston Yeo.

With its long antennae the length of its body, the emerald green insect with slightly translucent sides was only about 1 cm in length.

Image via Triston Yeo.

This is the first time a green cockroach has been observed in Singapore, and our first record of an insect in the genus Sorineuchora.

The finding was published by Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum (LKCNHM) on June 30, and the Entomological Network of Singapore shared the new observation on Facebook on August 31.

Unidentified species in the genus Sorineuchora

There are only two cockroach taxa that are bright green, and the genus Sorineuchora is one of them.

The other green cockroach is the Cuban or green banana cockroach, which is only found in the Americas.

Unfortunately, out of the 11 known species of Sorineuchora worldwide, the exact species of this nymph was unable to be determined.

This is because an adult male is required to confidently identify the species.

Image via Law Jia Bao.

Cataloguing insect biodiversity

Globally, insects are facing an extinction rate about eight times faster than other animals like birds and mammals, according to LKCNHM entomologist Foo Maosheng.

Therefore, it is critical that the museum documents our local insect biodiversity before they disappear.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Law Jia Bao and Triston Yeo.

Cute bear lattes & Asian fusion at Knock Knock Cafe, 5-minute walk from Kallang MRT

Quite a low-key place.

September 02, 2021, 05:01 PM

Mooncake redemptions, Instagrammable lantern tunnel, Mooncake fair & more at Chinatown Point from now till Sep. 26, 2021

Things to see and do this Mid-Autumn Festival.

September 02, 2021, 04:58 PM

Online petition calls for harsher punishment for Platinium Dogs Club owner Charlotte Liew

The two dog owners whose pets died also shared the petition.

September 02, 2021, 04:38 PM

Ex-Afghanistan communications minister becomes food delivery rider in Germany

Sayed Sadaat stepped down from his post, citing corruption.

September 02, 2021, 04:20 PM

Ex-LTA deputy group director with gambling problem jailed 5.5 years for accepting S$1.24 million in bribes

One of the most significant cases of public sector corruption.

September 02, 2021, 02:31 PM

Japanese mayor who bit Olympian's gold medal tests positive for Covid-19

An ultimate turn of events.

September 02, 2021, 01:59 PM

Bedok Mall Pepper Lunch manager goes viral for mixing food on hotplate for elderly man & drawing huge smile

Wholesome x100

September 02, 2021, 01:41 PM

AGC slams TOC's allegation that it misled public over S'porean doctor acquitted of molest

The AGC highlighted multiple allegations in an article published by The Online Citizen.

September 02, 2021, 01:22 PM

North Korea rejects around 3 million doses of Sinovac vaccine

They also rejected AstraZeneca's vaccines back in July.

September 02, 2021, 01:10 PM

S'porean woman, 27, investigated for offensive tweets allegedly posted against Malay community

Police investigations are ongoing.

September 02, 2021, 01:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.