Gram Cafe's VivoCity outlet reopens with a pink interior, Sakura trees & KitKat matcha pancakes on Sep. 18

New limited-edition Gram x KitKat menu

Gram Cafe has also introduced a limited-edition Gram x KitKat menu comprising a range of KitKat-themed items like pancakes, frappes and soft serve.

The Kit-Kat menu will be available exclusively at it VivoCity outlet for three months from Sep. 18.

KitKat Matcha Pancakes

According to Gram Cafe, one of the highlights on the KitKat menu is the Limited-edition Gram Premium Matcha Pancakes made with KitKat ($22).

It will feature three matcha soufflé pancakes served with KitKat chocolate soft serve, chocolate rasps, KitKat matcha chocolate bar, strawberries, butter and whipped cream.

Other items on the menu incliude KitKat Frappes (S$8.90) such as KitKat Matcha Frappe and KitKat Chocolate Frappe.

KitKat Matcha Frappe:

KitKat Chocolate Frappe:

For a limited time, the frappes will be priced at S$7 if you order any à la carte pancakes.

Reopening promotion

To celebrate its relaunch, Gram Cafe is offering its KitKat Soft Serve for S$1 (U.P. S$3) with any purchase of à la carte pancakes from Sep. 18 to 26 at its VivoCity outlet.

Gram Cafe Vivo City (reopens Sep. 18, 2021)

Address: VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk, #02-110, Singapore 098585

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily (last order at 9pm)

Top photos via Gram Cafe