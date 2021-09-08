Back

Gram Cafe's VivoCity outlet reopens with a pink interior, Sakura trees & KitKat matcha pancakes on Sep. 18

Closest thing to Japan right now.

Siti Hawa | September 08, 2021, 05:36 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Gram Cafe has recently renovated its outlet at VivoCity and refreshed its interiors. It will reopen to the public on Sep. 18, 2021.

The cafe specialising in three-tier soufflé pancakes now sports a pastel pink interior, complete with Sakura trees.

Here are the artist's impression:

Photo via Gram Cafe

Photo via Gram Cafe

Photo via Gram Cafe

Photo via Gram Cafe

Photo via Gram Cafe

Photo via Gram Cafe

Photo via Gram Cafe

Photo via Gram Cafe

New limited-edition Gram x KitKat menu

Gram Cafe has also introduced a limited-edition Gram x KitKat menu comprising a range of KitKat-themed items like pancakes, frappes and soft serve.

The Kit-Kat menu will be available exclusively at it VivoCity outlet for three months from Sep. 18.

KitKat Matcha Pancakes

According to Gram Cafe, one of the highlights on the KitKat menu is the Limited-edition Gram Premium Matcha Pancakes made with KitKat ($22).

Photo via Gram Cafe

It will feature three matcha soufflé pancakes served with KitKat chocolate soft serve, chocolate rasps, KitKat matcha chocolate bar, strawberries, butter and whipped cream.

Other items on the menu incliude KitKat Frappes (S$8.90) such as KitKat Matcha Frappe and KitKat Chocolate Frappe.

KitKat Matcha Frappe:

Photo via Gram Cafe

KitKat Chocolate Frappe:

Photo via Gram Cafe

For a limited time, the frappes will be priced at S$7 if you order any à la carte pancakes.

Reopening promotion

Photo via Gram Cafe

To celebrate its relaunch, Gram Cafe is offering its KitKat Soft Serve for S$1 (U.P. S$3) with any purchase of à la carte pancakes from Sep. 18 to 26 at its VivoCity outlet.

Photo via Gram Cafe

Gram Cafe Vivo City (reopens Sep. 18, 2021)

Address: VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk, #02-110, Singapore 098585

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily (last order at 9pm)

Top photos via Gram Cafe

Companies with at least 10 employees must notify MOM of all retrenchments from Nov. 1

Currently, such companies are required to notify MOM only when five or more employees are retrenched within a period of six months.

September 08, 2021, 05:24 PM

StarHub brings you the best entertainment with latest shows, Disney+ & HBO Pak for S$30/month

Really quite spoiled for choice.

September 08, 2021, 05:23 PM

S$10 million 'bridge-to-nowhere' in Sabah confounds M'sians

A politician said the shopping mall is responsible for building its own connection to the bridge.

September 08, 2021, 05:18 PM

6 arrested for suspected drug trafficking activities in Buangkok, Punggol & West Coast Road

Investigations are ongoing.

September 08, 2021, 04:52 PM

Lok不Lok Bistro selling S$1 skewers, does late night delivery from MacPherson

Takeaway combo sets come with free alcohol, and dine-in customers can also enjoy their current promotions for beer.

September 08, 2021, 03:50 PM

S'pore ranked happiest country in Southeast Asia: World Happiness Report 2021

According to the 2021 report, which was published in March, countries that performed best in minimising the direct death toll from Covid-19 also performed better on many other fronts. 

September 08, 2021, 03:42 PM

SBS Transit to use video analytics to catch maskless commuters at 5 NEL stations

T E C H N O L O G Y.

September 08, 2021, 02:50 PM

M'sian man allegedly scams S$29,000 in donations by claiming 14 relatives died of Covid-19

He has since been arrested by the police.

September 08, 2021, 02:41 PM

M'sia to allow cinemas & live shows to resume on Sep. 9, 2021

Only for fully-vaccinated individuals.

September 08, 2021, 01:47 PM

Employers have 1 day to implement 'snap' WFH if staff at workplace test positive for Covid-19: MOM

Employees are also encouraged to "self-swab" every two to three days during the WFH regime.

September 08, 2021, 01:32 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.