Back

Go-Ahead S'pore temporarily suspends 5 bus services due to manpower shortage

Affected commuters should plan alternative transport routes.

Joshua Lee | September 13, 2021, 12:17 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Bus operator Go-Ahead Singapore is suspending five bus services from Wednesday, September 15.

The five are Express or City Direct bus services: 12e, 43e, 518, 661, 666.

Trunk services 12 and 43 will continue to operate.

The operator said in a Facebook post that the suspension is due to the impact of Covid-19 on available manpower.

 

Bus interchange clusters resulted in manpower shortage

The recent Covid-19 clusters at bus interchanges have affected many bus captains, resulting in manpower shortage.

Last week, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that public transport operators have started lengthening the time between buses to ensure that their bus captains have enough rest time.

Some bus captains have also volunteered to come back on their off-days so that operators can maintain the current service levels.

Another bus operator, Tower Transit, told Mothership that there is no significant impact on its bus services at the moment.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and will make adjustments as things evolve," said a Tower Transit spokesperson.

Similarly, SMRT and SBS Transit said that they are currently monitoring the situation.

Top image via LandTransportGuru.net

Follow and listen to our podcast here

S'porean man, 24, charged in court for wakeboarding at War Memorial Park

He was charged on Monday (Sep. 13).

September 13, 2021, 11:35 AM

Painted stork with a twisted neck stuck at waters of Sungei Buloh, later eaten by crocodile

Part and parcel of nature.

September 13, 2021, 11:28 AM

My biggest fear about studying at Yale-NUS College was that it would shut down. Then it did.

Still, I will never regret coming to Yale-NUS or to Singapore.

September 13, 2021, 10:18 AM

S'pore new Sleep Challenge to get people to sleep 7 hours a day, earn up to S$30 e-vouchers

Sleep and get rewarded with alertness, better health, and e-vouchers.

September 13, 2021, 03:37 AM

Queenstown man allegedly harasses neighbour for 2 years, dresses up as 'ghost' in bedsheet

The man has denied that he dressed up as a "ghost".

September 13, 2021, 12:06 AM

517 Covid-19 local cases reported in S'pore, 137 are seniors aged above 60

The number of new local Covid-19 cases has decreased for the second day in a row.

September 12, 2021, 11:57 PM

STB: Police report lodged against woman who pulled off SDA's mask at Marina Bay Sands, investigations ongoing

They allegedly failed to comply with instructions to stop consuming alcohol by 10.30pm.

September 12, 2021, 10:19 PM

Various public places in S'pore still see crowds amid spike in community Covid-19 cases

You can use some nifty websites to avoid the crowds.

September 12, 2021, 09:17 PM

Denmark lifts all domestic Covid-19 restrictions, cites 80% vaccination rate for people above age of 12

Authorities have also declared that the virus is under control.

September 12, 2021, 07:42 PM

SingHealth doctor, 44, dies from leukaemia, wanted to write letters for her 3 children for every growing-up year she'd miss

Koong was remembered as a dedicated doctor who would always go an extra mile for her patients.

September 12, 2021, 07:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.