Go-Ahead S'pore temporarily suspends 5 bus services due to manpower shortage

Bus operator Go-Ahead Singapore is suspending five bus services from Wednesday, September 15.

The five are Express or City Direct bus services: 12e, 43e, 518, 661, 666.

Trunk services 12 and 43 will continue to operate.

The operator said in a Facebook post that the suspension is due to the impact of Covid-19 on available manpower.

Bus interchange clusters resulted in manpower shortage

The recent Covid-19 clusters at bus interchanges have affected many bus captains, resulting in manpower shortage.

Last week, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that public transport operators have started lengthening the time between buses to ensure that their bus captains have enough rest time.

Some bus captains have also volunteered to come back on their off-days so that operators can maintain the current service levels.

Another bus operator, Tower Transit, told Mothership that there is no significant impact on its bus services at the moment.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and will make adjustments as things evolve," said a Tower Transit spokesperson.

Similarly, SMRT and SBS Transit said that they are currently monitoring the situation.

Top image via LandTransportGuru.net

