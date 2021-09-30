Back

Buff S'pore policeman shows how to lodge report without queuing, S'poreans wonder if he tailors shirt

Somebody call 999.

Syahindah Ishak | September 30, 2021, 05:19 PM

The Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) uploaded a Facebook post on Sep. 29 to show how an individual in Singapore can lodge a police report without having to queue at a police station.

Lodge report online

According to the post, you can simply lodge a police report online.

All you need is an internet connection, a valid Singpass account and a valid email address.

Self-help kiosks

If you have no internet access, you can look out for the self-help kiosk at police stations.

The self-help kiosk will allow you to lodge simple reports, such as lost property reports, traffic accident reports and feedback on road users.

Returning lost item

For those intending to return lost items to the police station, you can skip the queue too and look out for the Found Property Drop Box (FPDB).

Small items can be dropped off into the FPDB. You will have to indicate the location where you had found the item and a receipt will be printed out to acknowledge the transaction.

However, Geylang NPC said in its post that bulkier items cannot be dropped into the FPDB.

They will have to be directly handed over to the counter officers.

Staff Sergeant Fadhly

The Facebook post has garnered 666 shares and 314 comments in less than a day, and it's probably not because Singaporeans were eager to learn time-saving tips.

Here's the real reason why the post went viral:

Image via Geylang NPC/FB.

Image via Geylang NPC/FB.

Image via Geylang NPC/FB.

Image via Geylang NPC/FB.

According to Geylang NPC, this is Staff Sergeant Fadhly, and judging by the comments on the post, Singaporeans have their attention solely fixed on his biceps.

It's understandable.

You can view the full Facebook post here:

Top image via Geylang NPC/FB.

