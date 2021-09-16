Mid-Autumn lantern sets & displays at Gardens by the Bay from now till Oct. 3, 2021

On Sep. 15, Gardens by the Bay launched its Mid-Autumn Festival 2021 that will run until Oct. 3, 2021.

It features a total of nine lantern sets and community displays across the outdoor garden and Flower Dome.

Outdoor Gardens displays

Located at the Golden Garden near the main entrance are the Sky Lanterns and Rabbit Trails.

Measuring 32m wide and 19m tall, the Sky Lanterns is the largest lantern set this year with 70 lanterns floating up the Supertrees.

It represents this year's theme, blessings, and is inspired by the eponymous Chinese lanterns that are traditionally released to the sky for good blessings.

Rabbit Trails is a series of eight rabbit-shaped lanterns that lead the way to the Flower Dome, where there are more rabbits. Korean period drama lovers should check out the Korean Genre Painting at The Rose near the Floral Clock outside the Flower Dome. It is a hybrid lantern set where digitalised paintings by traditional Korean artists Kim Hong-do and Kim Jun-gun are set against the backdrop of two 'hanok' (traditional Korean house) lantern frames. The Colonnade of Lights community lantern display at the Supertree Grove showcases 1,000 paper lanterns hand-painted by people from 28 social service agencies. In addition, community art installations involving 50 schools and social service agencies are on display at Active Garden near Bayfront Waterfront Promenade. Created from used plastic bottles, the upcycling effort is put together by Extra•Ordinary People, a charity that supports children and individuals with special needs. Designed by lecturers from the Singapore University of Technology and Design, the award-winning lantern-inspired pavilion AIRMESH will be on display near Bayfront Plaza.

Flower Dome displays

Housed in the Flower Dome, the Rabbits' Forest is inspired by the ancient Chinese folk game "Blessings Upon the One who Meets a Rabbit", in which the first person to find a rabbit in the osmanthus forest is said to receive good blessings.

Hop over to Miffy Gardens that features fictional character Miffy and her family and friends.

Meet and greet sessions with Miffy will also be held in the Flower Dome on Sep. 25 and Oct. 2.

A work of the community, the Origami Crane Trees feature 2,000 colourful paper cranes written with words of blessings by individuals from social service agencies and Gardens by the Bay volunteers.

Symbolising autumn in traditional Chinese art, chrysanthemums in colours of red, pink, orange, and yellow will be featured in a floral display. Show and performances Visitors can enjoy Tales of the Moon, a Mid-Autumn edition of the popular free Garden Rhapsody light and sound show at Supertree Grove. In addition, six local performing arts groups supported by the National Art Council will perform at the Flower Field Hall. The line-up consists of: Tang Renaissance, a registered arts charity promoting Shanghai Yue Opera on Sep. 18

PB&J, Singapore’s only indie crossover band, on Sep. 19

Ding Yi Music Company on Sep. 24

Wu Yue Dance Studio Arts Troupe on Sep. 25

A Bigger Bang – The Percussion Assembly, a dynamic percussion group, on Oct. 1

Singapore Chinese Dance Theatre, a homegrown professional Chinese dance company, on Oct. 2 Pre-registration online is required and entry does not include admission to Flower Dome. Admission is only available to visitors who are fully vaccinated, with negative PET results within 24 hours from the end of performance, or with proof of recovery from Covid-19. The performances will also be live-streamed via Gardens by the Bay's Facebook page. Programme schedule Programme Dates/Time/Location Lantern sets and community displays Sep. 15 to Oct. 3

6pm to 10pm at the Outdoor Gardens

Lantern sets in the Flower Dome lighted up from 7pm to 9pm Cultural Performances Sep. 18, Sep. 19, Sep. 24, Sep. 25, Oct. 1, Oct. 2

5:30pm to 6pm, 7pm to 7:30pm, 8:30pm to 9pm at the Flower Field Hall

8:30pm to 9pm livestreamed via Gardens by the Bay's Facebook page Miffy Meet and Greet Sep. 25: 9:30am to 9:45am 10:30am to 10:45am 11:30am to 11:45am 12:30pm to 12:45pm

Oct. 2: 10:30am to 10:45am 11:30am to 11:45am 12:30pm to 12:45pm

Flower Dome Chrysanthemum Floral Displays Until Sep. 30

9am to 9pm

Flower Dome

Admission charges

Admission charges may apply for visitors who wish to access the displays and programmes in the Flower Dome.

From now until Oct. 3, children aged 12 and below who are Singapore Residents enjoy free entry into the Flower Dome.

Tickets for children must be pre-booked via Gardens by the Bay's website or mobile app, and a valid student card is required for proof of identity before entry.

All visitors need to pre-book their visit date and time to the Flower Dome for safe distancing and better crowd regulation.

The onsite ticketing counters at Gardens by the Bay will not be open during this period.

Rates

Singapore Resident Standard Adult (13 years old and above) S$12 S$20 Senior citizen (60 years old and above) S$8 N/A

You can purchase your Flower Dome tickets online here and check out other ticket packages here.

Gardens by the Bay

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

Opening hours:

Outdoor Gardens: 5am to 2am, daily

Flower Dome: 9am to 9pm, daily

