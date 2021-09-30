Back

S'pore man asks seller to label gaming mouse as lucky draw prize to fool his wife, gets exposed instead

It did not end well.

Lean Jinghui | September 30, 2021, 01:34 PM

On Sep. 29, a Facebook post by a gaming store in Singapore, Endless Passion, went viral.

Discreet packaging to hide purchase

The gaming store shared screenshots which appeared to document its experience with a Carousell buyer who requested for the store to label his purchase as a lucky draw prize.

According to the store, the customer had attempted to win the product, a white Logitech mouse, during the store's Facebook giveaway.

However, he had failed to do so, and resorted to purchasing the mouse directly from the store.

His purchase was made with a special request: To label the purchase as a "lucky draw prize", so that his wife would not "gan" him (a Hokkien term, translated to "screw him over") if she found out about the purchase.

Via Endless Passion/FB

Store agrees to request

The store had apparently agreed to the request, sending a smiley face emoji.

The customer then checked on the time for delivery, volunteering the unsolicited information that he was going to prepare for some "Grade A acting".

According to the screenshots, the store replied that the customer would receive a text message from the courier once the package arrived.

Via Endless Passion/FB

Exposed

However, the store appeared to have exposed the customer instead of covering up for him.

The package was sent out with a cheeky message attached: "Hope you do not get scolding from your", followed by a picture of lao po bing ("wife biscuit" in Chinese) — making implicit reference to the man's request.

Via Endless Passion/FB

A commenter on the post identified himself as the customer and said that his wife had not believed his "lucky draw" story at all, but thanked the store nevertheless.

He added a conspicuous reference to the product's selling points, saying: "Thank god this mouse is wireless, if not she will strangle me with the cord", and highlighted that it was "super light".

Via Endless Passion/FB

You can see the Facebook post here.

Similar incident

In June 2021, another incident was shared by the gaming store on Facebook.

The store had packaged a Logitech gaming mouse as "books for study", upon the request of a customer.

The customer had allegedly made the request then, as he did not want his mum to find out about the new purchase.

