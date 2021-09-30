S'pore man asks seller to label gaming mouse as lucky draw prize to fool his wife, gets exposed instead

On Sep. 29, a Facebook post by a gaming store in Singapore, Endless Passion, went viral.

Discreet packaging to hide purchase

The gaming store shared screenshots which appeared to document its experience with a Carousell buyer who requested for the store to label his purchase as a lucky draw prize.

According to the store, the customer had attempted to win the product, a white Logitech mouse, during the store's Facebook giveaway.

However, he had failed to do so, and resorted to purchasing the mouse directly from the store.

His purchase was made with a special request: To label the purchase as a "lucky draw prize", so that his wife would not "gan" him (a Hokkien term, translated to "screw him over") if she found out about the purchase.

Store agrees to request

The store had apparently agreed to the request, sending a smiley face emoji.

The customer then checked on the time for delivery, volunteering the unsolicited information that he was going to prepare for some "Grade A acting".

According to the screenshots, the store replied that the customer would receive a text message from the courier once the package arrived.

Exposed

However, the store appeared to have exposed the customer instead of covering up for him.

The package was sent out with a cheeky message attached: "Hope you do not get scolding from your", followed by a picture of lao po bing ("wife biscuit" in Chinese) — making implicit reference to the man's request.

A commenter on the post identified himself as the customer and said that his wife had not believed his "lucky draw" story at all, but thanked the store nevertheless.

He added a conspicuous reference to the product's selling points, saying: "Thank god this mouse is wireless, if not she will strangle me with the cord", and highlighted that it was "super light".

Via Endless Passion/FB

Similar incident

In June 2021, another incident was shared by the gaming store on Facebook.

The store had packaged a Logitech gaming mouse as "books for study", upon the request of a customer.

The customer had allegedly made the request then, as he did not want his mum to find out about the new purchase.

