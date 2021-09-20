Back

Human remains of missing woman, 22, in US found in forest, police say boyfriend a 'person of interest'

Her boyfriend was last seen on Sep. 14.

Syahindah Ishak | September 20, 2021, 06:51 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

A 22-year-old woman in the United States, Gabby Petito, was reported missing on Sep. 11, 2021.

This was 10 days after her 23-year-old boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, returned home from a months-long road trip without her, Reuters reported.

Human remains found

On Sep. 20, FBI officials announced in a news conference that human remains were discovered in Teton County, Wyoming, on Sunday (Sep. 19).

Charles Jones, FBI Denver's supervisory senior resident agent, said that the human remains are "consistent with the description of" Petito.

They were discovered in a remote area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, near the Spread Creek Dispersed campground where law enforcement officials had directed their search.

"Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100 per cent that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery," said Jones.

He added:

"I would like to extend sincere sincere and heartfelt condolences to Gabby’s family.

As every parent can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for the family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. We ask that you all respect the privacy as they mourn the loss of their daughter."

Following the news conference, Petito’s father posted a photograph of his daughter on Twitter with the caption: "She touched the world."

The North Port Police department tweeted that it was "saddened and heartbroken" to learn that Petito was found deceased.

Cause of death not determined

The cause of Petito's death has not been determined, said the FBI.

According to CNN, an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday (Sep. 21), where officials would confirm the identity of the body through photographs, personal identification or DNA.

Boyfriend is a person of interest

Prior to her disappearance, Petito and her boyfriend Laundrie had been travelling on a road trip through several Western states in the U.S.

According to the FBI's Missing Person poster for Petito, the couple was travelling in a 2012 Ford Transit white van with a Florida plate and stickers on the back.

Laundrie had returned to North Port, Florida, in the same van on Sep. 1. However, Petito was not with him.

Laundrie was then named a "person of interest" in the case, reported The Guardian.

He has not been seen since he left his family's home in North Port on Tuesday (Sep. 14).

Conducted a search for her boyfriend

On Sep. 18, the North Port Police and FBI conducted a search for Laundrie.

The search was later called off due to "darkness".

"Nothing was found," said the North Port Police.

On Sunday (Sep. 19) evening, the search was called off for a second time.

North Port Police stated: "Our search of the Carlton has concluded for the evening. Nothing to report."

Boyfriend's family refused to talk

According to CNN, the police had visited Laundrie's family home after Petito was reported missing.

However, Laundrie's family refused to talk.

Bodycam footage of the couple was released

The Moab City Police Department in eastern Utah later released a bodycam footage of Petito and Laundrie being pulled over on Aug. 12, 2021.

The couple was inside their white van.

Petito was visibly upset and was crying when a police officer approached her.

When asked why she was crying, Petito replied: "I’m crying because we’ve been fighting... some personal issues."

After she was told to stepped out of the van, Petito told the officer:

"Some days I have really bad OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder). I was just cleaning and straightening up the back of the van before, and I was apologising to him and saying ‘I’m sorry I’m so mean'.”

Petito was then instructed to sit inside the police vehicle while the officers questioned Laundrie.

Laundrie told the officers: "She just gets worked up sometimes and I try to really distance myself from her. I locked the car and I walked away from her."

The officers also noted some scratches on Laundrie’s face and arm.

Laundrie explained that Petito had tried to slap him when the couple was arguing, so he pushed her away.

He then locked himself in the car to try and "take a breather".

Here's the full bodycam footage:

Top images via FBI poster & North Port Police/Twitter.

Japanese store owner about to go 'broke' writes sign apologising for putting less filling inside taiyaki pastries

Too sweet.

September 20, 2021, 06:31 PM

TOC editor Terry Xu raises S$210,000 donations in 19 days to pay off PM Lee's defamation damages

Given to him by 2,055 donors.

September 20, 2021, 06:04 PM

I’m a millennial stuck in S'pore, so I tried to experience S'pore as a “tourist” to get inspired

Time to go travelling.

September 20, 2021, 05:59 PM

1 out of more than 900 travel lane passengers to S'pore tested positive for Covid-19, more lanes soon

Minister for Transport S. Iswaran: "It basically tells us is the system is working".

September 20, 2021, 05:13 PM

Mom's Touch S'pore releases chocolate spicy fried chicken for Halloween

Hello police hello doctor hello God.

September 20, 2021, 04:55 PM

S'pore boy, 11, steals S$4,000 from mum to buy mobile top-up cards to feed gaming addiction

When easy payment becomes too easy even kids can do it.

September 20, 2021, 04:46 PM

Large dome-shaped rainbow sighted over Lavender & Queenstown on Sep. 20 morning

Monday motivation.

September 20, 2021, 04:00 PM

Johor Sultan praises M'sian comic Ronny Chieng & songwriter Gin Lee for making Johor proud

Celebrating local talent.

September 20, 2021, 03:53 PM

Enrichment centre apologises after staff shows up as clown outside S'pore primary schools

Marketing gimmick gone wrong.

September 20, 2021, 03:22 PM

Ex-M'sia PM Najib eyeing election contest, doesn't confirm or deny taking economic adviser role

Najib said: "Any politician who would want to play a role would want a seat in parliament."

September 20, 2021, 02:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.