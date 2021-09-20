Human remains of missing woman, 22, in US found in forest, police say boyfriend a 'person of interest'

A 22-year-old woman in the United States, Gabby Petito, was reported missing on Sep. 11, 2021.

This was 10 days after her 23-year-old boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, returned home from a months-long road trip without her, Reuters reported.

Human remains found

On Sep. 20, FBI officials announced in a news conference that human remains were discovered in Teton County, Wyoming, on Sunday (Sep. 19).

Charles Jones, FBI Denver's supervisory senior resident agent, said that the human remains are "consistent with the description of" Petito.

They were discovered in a remote area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, near the Spread Creek Dispersed campground where law enforcement officials had directed their search.

"Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100 per cent that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery," said Jones.

He added:

"I would like to extend sincere sincere and heartfelt condolences to Gabby’s family. As every parent can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for the family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. We ask that you all respect the privacy as they mourn the loss of their daughter."

Following the news conference, Petito’s father posted a photograph of his daughter on Twitter with the caption: "She touched the world."

The North Port Police department tweeted that it was "saddened and heartbroken" to learn that Petito was found deceased.

Saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found deceased. Our focus from the start, along with the FBI, and national partners, has been to bring her home. We will continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers. — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 19, 2021

Cause of death not determined

The cause of Petito's death has not been determined, said the FBI.

According to CNN, an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday (Sep. 21), where officials would confirm the identity of the body through photographs, personal identification or DNA.

Boyfriend is a person of interest

Prior to her disappearance, Petito and her boyfriend Laundrie had been travelling on a road trip through several Western states in the U.S.

According to the FBI's Missing Person poster for Petito, the couple was travelling in a 2012 Ford Transit white van with a Florida plate and stickers on the back.

Laundrie had returned to North Port, Florida, in the same van on Sep. 1. However, Petito was not with him.

Laundrie was then named a "person of interest" in the case, reported The Guardian.

He has not been seen since he left his family's home in North Port on Tuesday (Sep. 14).

Conducted a search for her boyfriend

On Sep. 18, the North Port Police and FBI conducted a search for Laundrie.

The North Port Police Department, FBI, and agency partners are currently conducting a search of the vast Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie. His family says they believe he entered the area earlier this week. More details when available. pic.twitter.com/I5x7DvQ3Jt — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 18, 2021

Additional photos from the search for Brian Laundrie around the Carlton Reserve area. If you have seen him please use 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit online at https://t.co/vlIagGqNPE. pic.twitter.com/X5QZmMJhTq — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 18, 2021

The search was later called off due to "darkness".

"Nothing was found," said the North Port Police.

Our search of the Carlton is being called this evening due to darkness. Nothing found. Efforts will begin again Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/l7L8B9hHrM — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 18, 2021

The search for Brian Laundrie continues Sunday morning in the Carlton Reserve. A team of more than 50 looking for anything of note after his parents say this is where he went. We continue to corroborate all info in the search for him and Gabby. 1-800-CALL-FBI. pic.twitter.com/20nt70mezz — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 19, 2021

On Sunday (Sep. 19) evening, the search was called off for a second time.

North Port Police stated: "Our search of the Carlton has concluded for the evening. Nothing to report."

Our search of the Carlton has concluded for the evening. Nothing to report. — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 19, 2021

Boyfriend's family refused to talk

According to CNN, the police had visited Laundrie's family home after Petito was reported missing.

However, Laundrie's family refused to talk.

Bodycam footage of the couple was released

The Moab City Police Department in eastern Utah later released a bodycam footage of Petito and Laundrie being pulled over on Aug. 12, 2021.

The couple was inside their white van.

Petito was visibly upset and was crying when a police officer approached her.

When asked why she was crying, Petito replied: "I’m crying because we’ve been fighting... some personal issues."

After she was told to stepped out of the van, Petito told the officer:

"Some days I have really bad OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder). I was just cleaning and straightening up the back of the van before, and I was apologising to him and saying ‘I’m sorry I’m so mean'.”

Petito was then instructed to sit inside the police vehicle while the officers questioned Laundrie.

Laundrie told the officers: "She just gets worked up sometimes and I try to really distance myself from her. I locked the car and I walked away from her."

The officers also noted some scratches on Laundrie’s face and arm.

Laundrie explained that Petito had tried to slap him when the couple was arguing, so he pushed her away.

He then locked himself in the car to try and "take a breather".

Here's the full bodycam footage:

Top images via FBI poster & North Port Police/Twitter.