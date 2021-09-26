Back

Chinese influencers get flak for posting trips to Buddhist temples with flashy handbags & attire

Temples.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 26, 2021, 01:30 PM

Events

NOVELA Great Singapore Sale

23 September 2021 - 26 September 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Influencers in China are getting flak for posting trips to Buddhist temples with flashy handbags and attire.

These trips were perceived as capitalising on Buddhist temples for their own selfish gains.

The term "foyuan", which loosely translates to female Buddhist socialites, has been making the rounds on Chinese social media lately.

According to Sixth Tone, the aforementioned women usually post photos "often in seductive poses and sometimes wearing revealing outfits" in the hopes of profiting from advertisements and selling products related to Buddhist culture.

Global Times described "foyuan" as "flashily dressed women" with luxury bags from international fashion houses such as Louis Vuitton, who go to temples to practice "calligraphy and present cultivating the heart as a daily lifestyle".

Sixth Tone however noted that one of these "foyuan" wrote their religious texts in the wrong sequence.

Some of the influencers even use "hyaluronic acid" on their earlobes to plump up their ears to look more like images of Buddha.

Global Times outlined how their monetisation strategy usually works as well:

"Routinely, after they garner enough clicks, likes and followers on social platforms, they start to sell things. As the Workers’ Daily article said, the Foyuan post all sorts of shopping links, selling cosmetics, clothes and other items."

According to SCMP, these influencers are currently in the "crosshairs of an online crackdown".

They cited Chinese state media's take on this trend.

“It is truly sinful that a group of ladies who seem to stand aloof from worldly success, but in fact are full of material desires, sneak into these supposedly quiet temples,” the Workers’ Daily wrote in a commentary on Tuesday.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Image from Weibo via Sixth Tone, and Sohu

BooksActually founder Kenny Leck faces misconduct claims from female ex-employees in Rice expose

Former female employees have come forward with their accounts of how Leck had made unwelcome advances towards them.

September 26, 2021, 01:18 PM

Waterspout causes strong winds at East Coast Park, also spotted from Bedok

Cool.

September 26, 2021, 01:07 PM

Mob of shoppers in China throng store for iPhone 13 on day of its release

The iPhone 13 has a lower price point than the iPhone 12.

September 26, 2021, 12:22 PM

S'porean boy, 2, with rare genetic condition successfully receives treatment after nearly S$2.9m crowdfunded

Jiayou Devdan!

September 26, 2021, 11:29 AM

Shaw Theatres at Lot One reopen with new screens, seats & twice the number of halls

Reopen.

September 26, 2021, 10:07 AM

Students who miss their PSLE papers due to Covid-19 can apply for special consideration

Special arrangements can also be made for those on Quarantine Order, Leave of Absence or Approved Absence.

September 26, 2021, 10:00 AM

If there's 'real trouble' between US & China, all will be affected 'severely': Vivian Balakrishnan

U.S.-China relations is something that everyone is concerned with.

September 26, 2021, 09:48 AM

1,424 locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 25, 3 more deaths reported

There have been a total of 85,953 Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

September 25, 2021, 11:10 PM

Shane Pow joins Li Nanxing's agency after serving jail term, expresses gratitude to friends & fans

He had been sentenced to 5 weeks' jail for drink driving.

September 25, 2021, 07:34 PM

People aged 60 & above 'strongly discouraged' from attending religious activities even if vaccinated: MCCY

A maximum of only two people in a group are allowed to attend religious activities.

September 25, 2021, 07:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.