Food licences of Havelock Road bar & Beach Road pub permanently revoked for doing illegal things

Cannot operate nightlife and F&B businesses at all now.

Belmont Lay | September 19, 2021, 05:28 AM

The food licences for two pivoted nightlife establishments were permanently revoked for flouting safe management measures.

On top of that, a total of 15 food and beverage outlets have been ordered to close and another 18 were fined.

Beyond F&B businesses being penalised, 36 people were also fined for breaches.

Agencies have checked more than 670 premises and around 510 individuals as part of continued enforcement efforts since Sep. 1, 2021 against breaches of Safe Management Measures (SMMs) and Vaccination Differentiated SMMs (VDS), the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said in a statement on Sep. 17.

Permanent revocation of licence for pivoted nightlife establishments

Two pivoted nightlife establishments had their food licences permanently revoked.

Carlsberg Sport Bar

Carlsberg Sport Bar (390A Havelock Road, #01-08, Waterfront Plaza) is a pivoted nightlife establishment, which was issued with a conditional permit to reopen on Sep. 3, with additional SMMs in place.

However, in a follow-up inspection, the outlet was found to have failed to minimise physical interaction between staff and customers by allowing hostessing activities.

It also failed to ensure that its CCTV was operational at all times.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry have permanently revoked its food licence and conditional permit respectively.

via Singapore Tourism Board

Club Royal

Club Royal (7500A Beach Road, #01-301/302) is a pivoted nightlife establishment, which had not been allowed to reopen.

However, it was found to be operating with customers dining in.

SFA has permanently revoked its food licence.

via Singapore Tourism Board

15 F&B outlets ordered to close

VDS breach at F&B premises

One F&B outlet was ordered to close for VDS breaches.

Ohms Garden (672 Chander Road, #01-40), allowed individuals without a cleared status to enter or remain within its premises to consume food or drinks.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 30 days from Sep. 9 to Oct. 8 2021 (both dates inclusive).

SMM breaches at F&B premises

Another 14 F&B outlets were ordered to close for SMM breaches.

1. On Dol (95 Tanjong Pagar Road) failed to enforce the maximum group size of five fully vaccinated persons on its premises.

As the establishment is a repeat offender, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 20 days from Sep. 8 to 27, 2021 (both dates inclusive).

via Urban Redevelopment Authority

2. Awfully Chocolate + Café (1 Kim Seng Promenade, #01-K102, Great World City) failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between seated customers.

Enterprise Singapore (ESG) has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Sep. 3 to 12, 2021 (both dates inclusive).

3. Beerthai (5001 Beach Road, #01-94/95, Golden Mile Complex) failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1 metre between seated customers.

ESG has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Sep. 15 to 24, 2021 (both dates inclusive).

4. I-BAR & BISTRO (50 Prinsep Street, #01-01, Prinsep Place) was found to have provided or allowed customers to play card games within its premises.

URA has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Sep. 15 to 24, 2021 (both dates inclusive).

via Urban Redevelopment Authority

via Urban Redevelopment Authority

5. Ky Anh Quan (Samsim Vietnam Cuisine) (233 Joo Chiat Road, #01-01) failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between seated customers.

URA has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Sep. 10 to 19, 2021 (both dates inclusive).

6. Lap Vietnamese Restaurant (169 Joo Chiat Road, #01-01) failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between seated customers.

URA has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Sep. 10 to 19, 2021 (both dates inclusive).

7. Nagara Thai (180 Kitchener Road, #02-23/24, City Square Mall) failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between seated customers.

ESG has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Sep. 15 to 24, 2021 (both dates inclusive).

8. Nana Original Thai Food (14 Scotts Road, #01-21, Far East Plaza) failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between seated customers.

STB has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Sep. 13 to 22, 2021 (both dates inclusive).

9. Ninja Eateries (5001 Beach Road, #01-08, Golden Mile Complex) failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between seated customers.

ESG has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Sep. 15 to 24, 2021 (both dates inclusive).

via Enterprise Singapore

10. NTUC Foodfare (53 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, #03-12, AMK HUB) failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between seated customers.

ESG has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Sep. 3 to 12, 2021 (both dates inclusive).

11. Penyet Town (11 Tanjong Katong Road, #01-65/66, Kinex) failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between seated customers.

ESG has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Sep. 10 to 19, 2021 (both dates inclusive).

via Enterprise Singapore

12. Sanook Kitchen (3 Simei Street 6, #01-15, Eastpoint Mall) failed to enforce the maximum group size of five fully vaccinated persons on its premises.

ESG has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Sep. 15 to 24, 2021 (both dates inclusive).

13. Yu Kee Specialities (604 Sembawang Road, #01-05, Sembawang Shopping Centre) failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between seated customers.

ESG has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Sep. 15 to 24, 2021 (both dates inclusive).

via Enterprise Singapore

14. My Briyani House (1000 East Coast Parkway, #01-04, East Coast Park Marine Cove) failed to ensure that customers within the premises adhered to the permitted group size.

As the establishment is a repeat offender, the National Parks Board (NParks) has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 20 days from Sep. 21 to Oct. 10, 2021 (both dates inclusive).

18 F&B outlets fined

SMM breach at F&B premises

A total of 18 other F&B outlets and 36 individuals were issued composition fines for various SMM breaches.

1. Beerlok (48 Dunlop Street) was fined S$1,000 for playing music within its premises.

2. Bebek Goreng Pak Ndut (304 Orchard Road, #01-42/44, Lucky Plaza) was fined $1,000 for failing to ensure 1m safe distancing between customers in queue.

3. Big Fish Small Fish (200 Victoria Street, #04-05, Bugis Junction) was fined S$1,000 for failing to ensure contact tracing was done for the employees.

4. Burger King (60 Paya Lebar Road, #01-37/38/39/40/41/42/43, Paya Lebar Square) was fined S$1,000 for failing to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between seated customers.

5. Cheers Bro Bistro (20A Upper Weld Road) was fined S$1,000 for playing video recordings (music videos) within its premises.

6. Chun Yang (181 Orchard Road, #02-25/25A, Orchard Central) was fined S$1,000 for failing to ensure 1 metre safe distancing between seated customers.

7. Diandin Leluk (5001 Beach Road, #01-70/71, Golden Mile Complex) was fined S$1,000 for failing to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between seated customers.

8. Haidilao Hot Pot (1 Harbourfront Walk, #03-09, Vivo City) was fined S$1,000 for failing to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between seated customers.

9. Ji De Chi (Jurong West Central 2, #02-38, Jurong Point Shopping Centre) was fined S$1,000 for failing to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between seated customers.

10. Omoté (301 Upper Thomson Road, #03-24A, Thomson Plaza) was fined S$1,000 for failing to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between seated customers.

11. Shang Palace (22 Orange Grove Road, Shangri-La Hotel) was fined S$1,000 for allowing verbal exhortation of goodwill, i.e. singing and toasting.

12. Si Wei CC Pte Ltd (31 Mosque Street) was fined $1,000 for failing to ensure 1m safe distancing between seated customers.

13. Sofra Turkish & Restaurant (6 Raffles Boulevard, #03-129A, Marina Square) was fined S$1,000 for failing to ensure that all their staff wore a mask.

14. Sushi Express (30 Sembawang Drive, #02-23, Sun Plaza) was fined S$1,000 for failing to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between seated customers.

15. Tapas Club (181 Orchard Road, #02-13/14/15, Orchard Central) was fined S$1,000 for failing to ensure 1 metre safe distancing between seated customers.

16. The Peacock Pte Ltd (38 Upper Weld Road) was fined S$1,000 for playing music within its premises.

17. Xiao Chun Niang Chicken Hotpot (233 Geylang Road) was fined S$1,000 for failing to ensure safe distancing of at least 1 metre between seated customers and allowing intermingling between groups and tables.

18. Yaleju-Tong Bei Huo Guo (149 Geylang Road, #01-01) was fined S$1,000 for failing to ensure safe distancing of at least 1 metre between seated customers.

Top photos via Singapore Tourism Board

