3 men & 2 women, aged 17 to 22, arrested for allegedly causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapon

Three men and two women, between the ages of 17 and 22, in Singapore have been arrested for allegedly causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Fight at Block 19 Jalan Sultan

According to a police news release on Sep. 22, the police were alerted to a fight at Block 19 Jalan Sultan at around 1:30pm on Sep. 20.

A 19-year-old man was found with lacerations on his head, upper body, and hand upon the police's arrival, where a knife was seized as a case exhibit.

The wounded male was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The assailants, who had fled the scene before the police's arrival, were identified by officers from Central Police Division and Criminal Investigation Department with the aid of images from police and CCTV cameras and through follow-up investigations.

The persons involved in the assault were subsequently arrested between Sep. 20 and Sep. 22.

19-year-old to be charged on Sep. 23

The police said that a 19-year-old male teenager, who is amongst the five persons arrested, will be charged in court on Sep. 23 with voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

If convicted, the offender might face life imprisonment, or an imprisonment term of up to 15 years and/or fine, and caning.

According to the police, investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Google Street View