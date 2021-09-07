Over 100 residents evacuated after fire involving items along corridor at Telok Blangah Crescent HDB

A fire broke out at a HDB block in Telok Blangah Crescent on Monday evening (Aug. 6).

Involving numerous items along the corridor

According to a Facebook post by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the fire involved numerous items that had been placed along the corridor of the 9th floor.

Photos of the incident showed numerous potted plants, burnt metal parts, and other materials close to the floor's lift landing.

SCDF said that they had been alerted to the fire at about 8pm at Block 3 Telok Blangah Crescent, and that the fire was subsequently extinguished by SCDF with a water jet.

Over 100 residents evacuated

Over 100 residents from units from the 9th to 12th floors were evacuated by SCDF and the police.

Several residents had also self-evacuated from the premises prior to SCDF’s arrival.

Eight people were assessed by SCDF for injuries, four of whom were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

The remaining four refused conveyance to the hospital.

SCDF said that items placed along corridors may hamper fire-fighting efforts, fire evacuation and conveyance of patients during a medical emergency.

It added that members of the public can report fire hazards through the myResponder mobile app or call SCDF at 1800-280-0000.

The cause of the fire is still currently under investigation.

Top image via SCDF Facebook

