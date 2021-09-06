S'pore hawker offers M'sian-style herbal bak kut teh & fried porridge from S$5.90

Fried porridge? Yes, it is indeed a thing.

While there are places in Singapore which sell this dish, it's not that common.

One place that you can find this unique offering is Feng Xiang Klang Bak Kut Teh which is located at Kallang Bahru and Beauty World.

Well, if you would like to try it, check out Feng Xiang's Abalone Fried Porridge (S$9.90) which comes with a generous serving of whole baby abalones, its Sliced Pork Fried Porridge (S$5.90), the Pork Cutlet Fried Porridge (S$6.90) and its Seafood Fried Porridge (S$9.90) which comes with prawns, fish, clams, and more.

Fried porridge is essentially what it says: Porridge that is fried in a wok with other ingredients and seasoning. It becomes thicker, less watery, and most importantly, becomes imbued with the smoky taste of wok hey.

The porridge at Feng Xiang is first prepared with a special broth before it is fried in a wok over high heat, giving it the taste of wok hey. Each serving is typically big enough for two persons.

Feng Xiang also offers another speciality from Klang: A Herbal Bak Kut Teh Soup (S$6.90/S$11.9o) which comes with tender pork ribs, mushrooms, bean curd puffs, and bean curd skin. Reviews online say that it's a pretty comforting dish to have when the weather is cold.

There is also a dry version of the Herbal Bak Kut Teh (S$7.90/S$13.90) where instead of the light herbal soup, the ingredients are coated in a rich thick sauce.

The bak kut teh is prepared with 15 herbs and it is boiled for at least four hours. Those who are concerned about MSG will be glad to know that Feng Xiang does not use it in its bak kut teh.

Here's a look at Feng Xiang's full menu:

Feng Xiang Bak Kut Teh

Outlet 1: Kallang Bahru

Address: 63 Kallang Bahru, 7 Days Coffee Shop, Singapore 330063 (map)

Operating hours: Daily 10:30am to 9:00pm

Outlet 2: Beauty World

Address: 144 Upper Bukit Timah Road #04-65 Beauty World Centre, Singapore 588177 (map)

Operating hours: Monday to Friday 10:30am to 8:00pm, Saturday & Sunday: 9:00am to 8:00pm

Social media: Facebook • Instagram

Free things here 📣❗️ Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage. While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered. See you in our inbox!

Top image credit: Lirene Bay/Google Photos