New stall in Bukit Batok coffee shop specialises in fried rice, also sells fried mantous

Comes with homemade sambal.

Karen Lui | September 06, 2021, 03:17 PM

Dousing fried rice with chilli crab sauce is probably one of life's greatest joys (and sins). However, it can be difficult if you're dining alone or not prepared to splurge on an entire chilli crab dish.

In addition to its homemade sambal, you can also pair your fried rice with chilli crab sauce or salted egg sauce at Fatty Fried Rice.

Opened on August 16, this new hawker stall is located in a coffee shop in Bukit Batok.

Fried rice menu

Besides the classic Egg Fried Rice (S$4), their fried rice also comes in six other varieties:

  • Shrimp (S$6.50)

  • Beef (S$6.50)

  • Chicken cutlet (S$6.50)

  • Popcorn chicken (S$6.50)

  • Prawn paste chicken (S$6.50)

  • Crab meat (S$8)

Each set comes with a choice of either chilli crab sauce or salted egg sauce.

Fatty Fried Rice with Prawn Paste Chicken (S$6.50) and chilli crab sauce. Image by Fatty Fried Rice.

Chicken cutlet fried rice (S$6.50) with salted egg sauce. Photo by Ian Wui via Google Maps.

Fried mantous

No matter how well fried rice goes with chilli crab sauce is, it's hard to beat fried mantous.

For S$4, you can get six fried mantous with your choice of sauce.

Image by Fatty Fried Rice.

Fatty Fried Rice also sells homemade har cheong gai (prawn paste chicken).

A set of four costs S$4.50, while a set of ten is priced at S$10.

Photo by Fatty Fried Rice.

Check out the full menu here:

Image by Fatty Fried Rice.

Fatty Fried Rice is also available for delivery via foodpanda.

Fatty Fried Rice

Photo by Huankiat Seh on Google Maps.

Address: 150 Bukit Batok Street 11, Cheong Wai Coffee & Tea, #01-224, Singapore 650150

Opening hours: 11am to 8pm, daily.

Top images by Fatty Fried Rice.

