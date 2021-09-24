Back

'Ma Ling Parade': FairPrice's punny post on food items & places in S'pore goes viral

You name it, they have it.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 24, 2021, 01:06 PM

If you enjoy puns, you will appreciate this series of food puns by NTUC FairPrice.

Image via FairPrice.

Image via FairPrice.

Image via FairPrice.

Image via FairPrice.

Image via FairPrice.

Using food items that you can find at FairPrice outlets, the supermarket chain presents various locations in Singapore in a Facebook album which has garnered over 700 shares in less than 24 hours.

They also took up challenges from followers.

If you can't get enough, here are more from the comment section:

And one of the commenters beat them to it for this one:

 

Lots of fun in this post, and yes please give the team a cookie.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via FairPrice Facebook

