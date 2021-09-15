Back

Food hall beside Sengkang Riverside Park has pizza, steak, dim sum, gelato & alcoholic drinks

Tranquil.

Siti Hawa | September 15, 2021, 06:12 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Essen @ The Anchorvale is a food hall with a variety of stalls serving Italian, Western and Asian cuisine.

It's located just beside Sengkang Riverside Park and offers both indoor and outdoor seating.

Indoor seating:

Photo via Google Maps/Bryan Fang

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin

Photo via Google Maps/Willard Tan

Outdoor seating:

Photo via Google Maps/Tan Edwin

Photo via Google Maps/Tan Edwin

Photo via Google Maps/Tan Edwin

Food stalls

The food hall has a total of five food stalls.

Big Scoop, a stall serving waffles and gelato.

  • One scoop of ice cream (From S$3.80) in flavours like Bubble Gum, New York Cheesecake, Rocky Road and Honey Lavender.

  • Waffles (S$6)

  • Waffles with one scoop of ice cream (S$9.50)

Little Tea House, a stall serving dim sum and noodles.

  • Salted Egg Custard Buns (Two pieces for S$3)

  • BBQ Pork Buns (Two pieces for S$3)

  • Tofu Skin Prawn Rolls (Three pieces for S$4.80)

  • Spicy Chilli Oil Pork Wantons (Six pieces for S$5.80)

  • Mala Beef Noodles (Dry) (S$11.80)

Meatology, a stall serving charcoal-grilled steaks and burgers.

  • Fish and Chip (S$18)

  • Striploin Steak (S$23)

  • Caramelised Onion Burger (S$20)

  • Lamb Burger (S$24)

Armando, a stall serving pasta and handmade pizza.

  • Seafood Marinara pasta (S$18)

  • Carbonara pasta (S$15)

  • Pepperoni pizza (S$21)

  • Meat Galore pizza (S$25)

Ooh-La-La (opening soon), a stall specialising in seafood.

Photo via Essen @ The Anchorvale

Photo via Google Maps/Lawkoh

Photo via Essen @ The Anchorvale

Photo via Google Maps/Willard Tan

Photo via Google Maps/Lawkoh

Photo via Google Maps/Lawkoh

Photo via Google Maps/Lawkoh

Photo via Google Maps/Bryan Fang

Alcoholic beverages

The food hall also has a bar serving a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages such as:

  • Bottled Beer (Corona, Heineken, Tiger) (S$9 per bottle)

  • Cider (S$12 to S$18 per bottle)

  • Beer On Tap, Asahi Super Dry (Half pint: S$6.50, Full pint: S$12, Jug: S$26, three-litre tower: S$65

  • Espresso (S$2.50)

  • Peppermint tea (S$2.50)

  • Canned Drinks (S$2.50)

Photo via Google Maps/Tan Edwin

Photo via Google Maps/Bryan Fang

They are also running beer promotions:

Photo via Essen @ The Anchorvale

Photo via Essen @ The Anchorvale

Menu

View the full menus here:

Located beside Sengkang Riverside Park

Essen @ The Anchorvale is open for dine-in for those who are fully vaccinated.

The food hall is located beside the tranquil Sengkang Riverside Park.

Photo via Zheng Zhangxin

Photo via Zheng Zhangxin

Essen @ The Anchorvale 

Address: 59 Anchorvale Rd, #01-06, Singapore 544965

Operating hours: 

Tuesday to Friday, 3pm to 10:30pm

Saturday to Sunday, 11:30am to 10:30pm

Free things here 📣❗️

Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage.

Top photos via Zheng Zhangxin, Essen @ The Anchorvale and Google Maps/Bryan Fang

No-holds-barred review of Burger King S'pore X Deliveroo's new Korean-inspired burger & sides

The menu will be released exclusively via Deliveroo on Sep. 17 before its launch at Burger King outlets islandwide on Sep. 21.

September 15, 2021, 06:14 PM

Apple fined S$1,000 after over 50 staff at Orchard store had social gathering

The staff had gathered to celebrate an employee’s final day at the establishment.

September 15, 2021, 06:07 PM

S'pore-born panda cub weighs 1.5kg, looks like mini-version of parents Jia Jia & Kai Kai

It's such a QT3.14.

September 15, 2021, 06:00 PM

Razer selling sleeves for your sweaty gaming fingers at S$13.40 each

For mobile gaming champions.

September 15, 2021, 05:57 PM

Don Don Donki to open 12th outlet in northeast S'pore early 2022

They plan to have 20 to 30 stores in Singapore.

September 15, 2021, 05:53 PM

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi wins online praise for comments on US-China ties during S'pore visit

Many sided with China over the U.S.

September 15, 2021, 05:37 PM

S'pore & China reaffirm 'warm & friendly' defence ties, pledge to strengthen defence cooperation

Both sides acknowledged the "significant progress" made in their bilateral defence relations.

September 15, 2021, 05:31 PM

S'pore bank customers' SMS OTPs diverted by fraudsters who made S$500,000 in credit card payments

The fraud was described as one requiring 'highly sophisticated expertise'.

September 15, 2021, 05:19 PM

Vicki Zhao returns to Weibo 18 days after being wiped off Chinese internet

The Weibo comment she made has since been removed.

September 15, 2021, 03:59 PM

ICA officers bludgeon lorry's roof with hammer to find 796 cartons of smuggled cigarettes

Blow-by-blow reveal.

September 15, 2021, 03:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.