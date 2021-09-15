Food hall beside Sengkang Riverside Park has pizza, steak, dim sum, gelato & alcoholic drinks

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Essen @ The Anchorvale is a food hall with a variety of stalls serving Italian, Western and Asian cuisine.
It's located just beside Sengkang Riverside Park and offers both indoor and outdoor seating.
Indoor seating:
Outdoor seating:
Food stalls
The food hall has a total of five food stalls.
Big Scoop, a stall serving waffles and gelato.
- One scoop of ice cream (From S$3.80) in flavours like Bubble Gum, New York Cheesecake, Rocky Road and Honey Lavender.
- Waffles (S$6)
- Waffles with one scoop of ice cream (S$9.50)
Little Tea House, a stall serving dim sum and noodles.
- Salted Egg Custard Buns (Two pieces for S$3)
- BBQ Pork Buns (Two pieces for S$3)
- Tofu Skin Prawn Rolls (Three pieces for S$4.80)
- Spicy Chilli Oil Pork Wantons (Six pieces for S$5.80)
- Mala Beef Noodles (Dry) (S$11.80)
Meatology, a stall serving charcoal-grilled steaks and burgers.
- Fish and Chip (S$18)
- Striploin Steak (S$23)
- Caramelised Onion Burger (S$20)
- Lamb Burger (S$24)
Armando, a stall serving pasta and handmade pizza.
- Seafood Marinara pasta (S$18)
- Carbonara pasta (S$15)
- Pepperoni pizza (S$21)
- Meat Galore pizza (S$25)
Ooh-La-La (opening soon), a stall specialising in seafood.
Alcoholic beverages
The food hall also has a bar serving a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages such as:
- Bottled Beer (Corona, Heineken, Tiger) (S$9 per bottle)
- Cider (S$12 to S$18 per bottle)
- Beer On Tap, Asahi Super Dry (Half pint: S$6.50, Full pint: S$12, Jug: S$26, three-litre tower: S$65
- Espresso (S$2.50)
- Peppermint tea (S$2.50)
- Canned Drinks (S$2.50)
They are also running beer promotions:
Menu
View the full menus here:
Located beside Sengkang Riverside Park
Essen @ The Anchorvale is open for dine-in for those who are fully vaccinated.
The food hall is located beside the tranquil Sengkang Riverside Park.
Essen @ The Anchorvale
Address: 59 Anchorvale Rd, #01-06, Singapore 544965
Operating hours:
Tuesday to Friday, 3pm to 10:30pm
Saturday to Sunday, 11:30am to 10:30pm
