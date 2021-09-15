Food hall beside Sengkang Riverside Park has pizza, steak, dim sum, gelato & alcoholic drinks

Alcoholic beverages

The food hall also has a bar serving a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages such as:

Bottled Beer (Corona, Heineken, Tiger) (S$9 per bottle)

Cider (S$12 to S$18 per bottle)

Beer On Tap, Asahi Super Dry (Half pint: S$6.50, Full pint: S$12, Jug: S$26, three-litre tower: S$65

Espresso (S$2.50)

Peppermint tea (S$2.50)

Canned Drinks (S$2.50)

They are also running beer promotions:

Menu

View the full menus here:

Located beside Sengkang Riverside Park

Essen @ The Anchorvale is open for dine-in for those who are fully vaccinated.

The food hall is located beside the tranquil Sengkang Riverside Park.

Essen @ The Anchorvale

Address: 59 Anchorvale Rd, #01-06, Singapore 544965

Operating hours:

Tuesday to Friday, 3pm to 10:30pm

Saturday to Sunday, 11:30am to 10:30pm