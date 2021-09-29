Back

Eric Tsang, 68, is now TVB's general manager

He joined TVB as deputy general manager just eight months ago.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 29, 2021, 11:23 AM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Hong Kong multi-hyphenate Eric Tsang is now the general manager at Hong Kong's broadcast TVB.

Tsang rose to the position of deputy general manager at the start of the year, with comedian Wong Cho Lam assisting as Chief Creative Officer.

Eight months on, he is now the general manager for content operations, according to an announcement made on Sep. 27.

The 68-year-old joined TVB in 1992 and started out as a host.

Prior to his management role, Tsang was better known as a host, and actor.

Tsang's promotion is attributed to his ability to revive TVB's viewership and advertising revenue.

Tapping on his network of celebrity friends, he was able to get Jacky Cheung to be the guest performer at Miss Hong Kong 2021 finals which gave the viewership a strong boost.

He also reportedly got Andy Lau back to work on a drama script for TVB and there were rumours of Chow Yun Fatt indicating interest in acting for TVB again.

While not all is set in stone, these possibilities carry promises in reinvigorating TVB.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Sina

M'sia is developing its own contact tracing token, similar to S'pore's TraceTogether

The system is "similar to that in Singapore," said Malaysia's health minister.

September 29, 2021, 11:06 AM

Have you seen Julia? Nature Society S'pore looking for introduced butterfly species

Citizens can share sightings of the butterfly on the NSS Nature Sightings Project page.

September 29, 2021, 10:05 AM

HDB resident collects free rainwater via ingenious umbrella contraption along corridor

Collecting rainwater is legal in Singapore.

September 29, 2021, 04:11 AM

2,236 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 28, 5 deaths reported

Tonight's update in full.

September 29, 2021, 12:10 AM

UK army on standby over fuel shortage crisis & panic buying

Residents have been panic buying.

September 28, 2021, 09:12 PM

Someone threw an egg at French President Emmanuel Macron

Ouch.

September 28, 2021, 08:40 PM

Giant mechanical doll from 'Squid Game' is real & can be found in a Korean village

Are we writing *another* Squid Game article?

September 28, 2021, 08:40 PM

So you've gotten a Covid-19 positive ART result. Should you go for a PCR test now?

Not for every situation.

September 28, 2021, 07:22 PM

AGC taking 'no further action' against ex-FAS leaders Zainudin Nordin & Winston Lee

Not the end of the story yet, though.

September 28, 2021, 06:57 PM

AWARE applauds BooksActually women for coming forward, temporarily suspends partnership

AWARE said the allegations made by the women are "credible".

September 28, 2021, 06:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.