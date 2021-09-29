Eric Tsang, 68, is now TVB's general manager

Hong Kong multi-hyphenate Eric Tsang is now the general manager at Hong Kong's broadcast TVB.

Tsang rose to the position of deputy general manager at the start of the year, with comedian Wong Cho Lam assisting as Chief Creative Officer.

Eight months on, he is now the general manager for content operations, according to an announcement made on Sep. 27.

The 68-year-old joined TVB in 1992 and started out as a host.

Prior to his management role, Tsang was better known as a host, and actor.

Tsang's promotion is attributed to his ability to revive TVB's viewership and advertising revenue.

Tapping on his network of celebrity friends, he was able to get Jacky Cheung to be the guest performer at Miss Hong Kong 2021 finals which gave the viewership a strong boost.

He also reportedly got Andy Lau back to work on a drama script for TVB and there were rumours of Chow Yun Fatt indicating interest in acting for TVB again.

While not all is set in stone, these possibilities carry promises in reinvigorating TVB.

Top image via Sina